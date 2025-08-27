Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh opened up about one of the most challenging chapters of her life – watching her son, Aaryamann Sethi, struggle with depression during his teenage years.

Archana Puran Singh recalls son Aaryamann's struggle with depression

In a heartfelt conversation on Aaryamann’s vlog, Archana recounted the emotional toll of seeing her son’s mental health decline while he was studying in a London boarding school at the age of 13. “I faced another setback in life when you got sick in London,” she said.

The actor revealed that Aaryamann’s troubles began after a leg injury, which she believed crushed his aspirations at the time. Without specifying the dream he was pursuing, she recalled, “I knew that your dream would be shattered with this broken leg. Your heart was broken at that time, and from then till now, you have gone through so much. People don’t know about this thing. They see you laughing and enjoying, but you have seen pain behind that comedy.”

Archana spoke candidly about how her son’s mental health deteriorated. “You have seen darkness at that time, I saw life and joy disappear from your eyes. You had depression and anxiety at that time,” she shared, emphasizing how deeply it impacted both of them.

Aaryamann also recalled his experience

Aaryamann reflected on his own experience, saying, “People think this is not a real problem when you have money, house and family. They don’t think that this problem is real, and of course, people have much harder life than me, but that was a difficult time for me.”

Archana also revealed the extent of his withdrawal, sharing that he rarely left his room for months. “You used to sit in this room and I’m not talking about days, you would be sitting here for months and even a year and you thought you could not get out of this room. I thought you wouldn’t be able to get out of this darkness. But that one year, I devoted to you, and I made sure that you come out of it. I was as unhappy as you were,” she said.

Archana says Yogita brought positivity into Aaryamann's life

Expressing gratitude for Aaryamann’s present happiness, Archana credited his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani, for bringing positivity into his life. “You are so happy now and with the right person in your life, it is such a blessing. I know how much she means to you and vice versa. You and Yogita fight also like me and your dad, but love is about finding true friendship,” she said warmly.