‘No Truth To It’: BJP, Hindutva Groups Question AR Rahman’s Claim Of Losing Work

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday firmly rejected allegations by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman that his work opportunities in Hindi cinema have declined due to changing power dynamics and what he suggested could be a “communal” factor. Political leaders and ministers maintained that the Hindi film industry continues to function on talent and merit rather than religion or ideology.

Rahman’s remarks came during an interview with BBC Asian Network, where the composer reflected on what he described as a noticeable reduction in projects in recent years. While stopping short of making a direct allegation, he pointed to a “power shift” in Bollywood and said decision-making was increasingly in the hands of people “who were not creative.”

Union Minister Rejects ‘Communal’ Angle

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy dismissed Rahman’s observations as inaccurate and deeply unfortunate. “AR Rahman’s comment today that he is not getting support in the film music industry because of being Muslim is absolutely false. The country has supported and received him as the number one music director in the country,” ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

Reddy stressed that Rahman’s popularity and stature have never been confined to any one community. “The people of the country have never seen Rahman through the lens of religion,” he said, underlining that admiration for the composer cuts across faiths and regions.

Syed Bhasha, president of the BJP Minority Morcha, also countered Rahman’s claims, calling them factually incorrect. He said the composer was reportedly suggesting that he had not received opportunities under the BJP government, a claim Bhasha disputed.

Pointing to Rahman’s career trajectory, Bhasha noted that since 1992, the musician has delivered major successes, including international projects such as Slumdog Millionaire and Hindi films like Madras Cafe. He added that Rahman has continued to earn accolades, including the 2025 National Award for Best Music, purely on merit. According to Bhasha, opportunities in cinema are shaped by audience response and the success of projects rather than political considerations, as per News 18.

VHP & Opposition React

The Vishva Hindu Parishad also weighed in, with national spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticising Rahman for linking a slowdown in his career to communal reasons. Bansal highlighted that Rahman has been celebrated by audiences across the country and recalled his role as the first composer from southern India to carve out a sustained presence in Bollywood.

Opposition leaders responded more cautiously. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said he would comment only after fully reviewing Rahman’s remarks, urging a measured approach to the issue.