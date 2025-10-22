Apoorva Mukhija Talks Social Media Pressure And Plans To Step Away From Content Creation

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, recently shared her perspective on social media, personal privacy, and why she deliberately avoids showing her vulnerable side online. The 24-year-old, who faced a major controversy earlier this year following an episode of India’s Got Latent, said that social platforms are meant for entertainment, not emotional exposure.

Social Media Is for Entertainment, Not Personal Feelings

“I have spent so many years without putting my vulnerable side on social media. I don’t think the internet is a place where you should be sharing your feelings, emotions, or deepest darkest secrets. My job is to entertain, and I do that; if I don’t, then I make you hate me, which turns into your entertainment, so I am doing my role. I don’t use social media as a diary or journal, but as a way of entertaining people," she told SCREEN.

Apoorva discussed how content creation has shifted from a casual hobby to a full-blown industry. “We all started this job as a fun thing to do, and now people use terms like industry. It’s just like talking to your camera, so how did we get here? You have to fight to stay relevant, be in trend, be seen everywhere, get papped, go to an event, and be friends with a network…who came up with all this? I don’t know who commercialised this industry so much. This is my challenge; I was never taking this so seriously, and now suddenly everybody is asking me to take it seriously and do things a certain way. I am just a girl who wants to talk to a camera; it’s not that deep," she explained.

Staying Low-Key and Future Plans

The creator, who also appeared on Karan Johar’s reality show Traitors, shared why she’s scaled back her social media presence. “I have started posting very less about my personal life, and who I am hanging out with. Earlier, I used to post 20 stories, but I don’t do that anymore. Now, I directly text people. I don’t post with my friends or when I go partying, because I don’t want to listen to the fact that I am only partying all the time. I party always because I can, I have that privilege. I am still in my college mindset; I am just 24," she stated.

Apoorva also revealed her long-term plans, hinting at a break from content creation. “I want to retire from content creation. I have been doing it for too long, so I want to do something else. I am working on something else. If it pans out great, if it doesn’t, then I am always doing content," she said.

The candid interview offers insights into Apoorva’s approach to social media, her challenges in the content creation industry, and her aspirations for the next stage of her career.