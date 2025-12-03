Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAnushka Sharma’s Sweet Shout-Out To Virat Kohli After Yet Another Match-Winning Century

Anushka Sharma’s Sweet Shout-Out To Virat Kohli After Yet Another Match-Winning Century

Anushka Sharma celebrated Virat Kohli’s second consecutive ODI century with a heartfelt Instagram story, sharing his victory moment with a red heart emoji as fans cheered his superb performance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Anushka Sharma marked yet another proud moment for her husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, as he smashed his second straight century in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share her joy, adding a touch of warmth to Virat’s big day.

Anushka Sharma's heartfelt post for Virat Kohli

Anushka shared a striking picture on her Instagram Stories showing Virat raising his bat and helmet in celebration, clad in his India blues, as the stadium erupted behind him. Without adding any text, she let a simple red heart emoji do the talking — a quiet but powerful show of pride and affection.


Anushka Sharma’s Sweet Shout-Out To Virat Kohli After Yet Another Match-Winning Century

Soon after reaching his hundred, Virat kissed the wedding ring he carries on a chain during matches and lifted his gaze skyward, a gesture that fans immediately connected with his family.

Virat’s back-to-back ODI hundreds

As per ANI, Virat brought up his 53rd ODI century during the second match of the three-game series held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This feat followed his ton in the opening ODI, where he hammered 135 runs off 120 balls — an innings studded with 11 fours and seven sixes — steering India to a 17-run win in Ranchi.

His latest milestone came in just 90 deliveries and marked the 84th international century of his career, placing him second only to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons.

Anushka & Virat: A private yet adored couple

Despite being one of India’s most celebrated couples, Anushka and Virat have long guarded their personal life. The duo, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. Known for valuing their privacy, they spend much of their time away from the limelight, especially in London, resurfacing only for special family or professional moments.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget