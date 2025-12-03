Anushka Sharma’s Sweet Shout-Out To Virat Kohli After Yet Another Match-Winning Century

Actor Anushka Sharma marked yet another proud moment for her husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, as he smashed his second straight century in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share her joy, adding a touch of warmth to Virat’s big day.

Anushka Sharma's heartfelt post for Virat Kohli

Anushka shared a striking picture on her Instagram Stories showing Virat raising his bat and helmet in celebration, clad in his India blues, as the stadium erupted behind him. Without adding any text, she let a simple red heart emoji do the talking — a quiet but powerful show of pride and affection.





Soon after reaching his hundred, Virat kissed the wedding ring he carries on a chain during matches and lifted his gaze skyward, a gesture that fans immediately connected with his family.

Virat’s back-to-back ODI hundreds

As per ANI, Virat brought up his 53rd ODI century during the second match of the three-game series held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This feat followed his ton in the opening ODI, where he hammered 135 runs off 120 balls — an innings studded with 11 fours and seven sixes — steering India to a 17-run win in Ranchi.

His latest milestone came in just 90 deliveries and marked the 84th international century of his career, placing him second only to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons.

Anushka & Virat: A private yet adored couple

Despite being one of India’s most celebrated couples, Anushka and Virat have long guarded their personal life. The duo, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. Known for valuing their privacy, they spend much of their time away from the limelight, especially in London, resurfacing only for special family or professional moments.