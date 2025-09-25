Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
After The Bads of Bollywood, Is Anupam Kher Joining Aryan Khan’s Next Big Hit?

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, "The Ba**ds of Bollywood," is praised for its daring storyline and performances. Anupam Kher lauded Aryan's talent and expressed interest in a future collaboration.

Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aryan Khan is riding high on success as his debut directorial venture, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, continues to dominate conversations across generations. The seven-episode Netflix series has been making waves ever since its release, captivating audiences with its daring storyline, razor-sharp satire, and stellar performances. Social media is abuzz with appreciation, and the buzz shows no signs of slowing down.

But it’s not just fans showering Aryan with love—Bollywood veterans and industry stalwarts are equally impressed. The latest to heap praises on the young filmmaker is none other than the legendary actor Anupam Kher, who has not only lauded Aryan’s work but also expressed his desire to collaborate with him in the future.

Anupam Kher Applauds Aryan Khan’s Debut

Anupam Kher, who shares a warm bond with Shah Rukh Khan and has seen Aryan and Suhana grow up over the years, spoke fondly of Aryan’s debut in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood.

Extending his blessings, Kher said, “I wish him good luck, maine jise bhi chuna hain, tari hi chuna hain. Main Bhagwan se prarthana karta hoon ki uske saare projects bohot acche rahen.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The veteran actor was all praise for Aryan’s directorial skills, calling him a talented and promising filmmaker to watch out for.

Hints at Future Collaboration

When asked whether he would work with Aryan in the future, Kher added with a smile, “Aur agle project mein main bhi hoon. But he is a very talented person, I believe so. Mera ashirvaad aur dua uske saath rahe.”

Pressed further on whether this meant another project was already confirmed, he clarified, “Matlab main prarthana, request, wish karta hoon.”

The Ba**ds of Bollywood: A Phenomenon on Netflix

Released on September 18, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* quickly became the talk of the town, crossing milestones within just 24 hours of streaming.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series offers a bold and unfiltered take on the glitz, chaos, and drama of the Hindi film industry. The show features a stellar cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli, with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor in key roles.

Adding to the glamour quotient, the series also features a string of starry cameos by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and several other Bollywood biggies, making it a pop culture sensation.

 

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Aryan Khan The Ba**ds Of Bollywood The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
