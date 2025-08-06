Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAmruta Khanvilkar Ecstatic Over Winning Her First Maharashtra State Film Award

Amruta Khanvilkar Ecstatic Over Winning Her First Maharashtra State Film Award

Amruta Khanvilkar won her first Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Actress in "Chandramukhi." Currently abroad, she expressed joy and gratitude for the recognition from her home state.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 12:56 PM (IST)

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who works in Marathi and Hindi cinema, has been conferred with her first Maharashtra State Film Awards. The 60th and 61st Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony were held recently where Amruta was awarded the Best Actress award for 'Chandramukhi' in the presence of veteran artists and dignitaries.

The actress is currently not in India, but has shared her excitement and joy about the win from abroad.

The actress said in a statement, "Today, it's extra special for me that my Maharashtra state has given me this recognition. We worked as a team for 'Chandramukhi', and the hard work of everyone from the director to the spot boy has paid off. The love the audience has shown for this film is still visible”.

She further mentioned, “As an actress, the recognition I've received for 'Chandramukhi' is thanks to my Maharashtra state. I'll never forget this moment of being honored with the Maharashtra State Award, and it's my first-ever state award. This award will give me the energy to continue doing quality work, working with good people, and reaching out to the audience with our art”.

Amruta thanked the jury team and the Maharashtra State Film Awards team for bringing this moment into her life and appreciating her work.

Maharashtra State Film Awards are awarded by the Government of Maharashtra to Marathi language films and artists. They were first doled out in 1963. The Maharashtra State Film Awards are adjudicated by an independent jury jointly formed by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. The jury typically comprises eminent personalities from the film industry. A separate jury is constituted for the awards recognizing literature on cinema. The awards aim to promote artistic excellence in cinema and incentivize filmmakers, technicians, and producers.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Amruta Khanvilkar Chandramukhi Maharashtra State Film Award
