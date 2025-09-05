Amol Parashar Reacts To Dating Buzz With Konkona Sen Sharma: ‘People Made It Official…’

Rumours of a romance between Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma have been making the rounds for a while now, but their recent public appearance has further fueled speculation. The duo was spotted together at the premiere of Gram Chikitsalay, Amol’s latest web series, marking their first time attending an event side by side. While social media was quick to declare this a relationship confirmation, Amol insists that wasn’t the case.

Amol Parashar on rumours of dating Konkona Sharma

Addressing the chatter, Amol told ETimes, “People made it official… Today, I will choose not to answer. But don’t hate me if I change my mind in a week.” He further revealed that his family and friends had also accompanied him to the screening the day their picture with Konkona went viral.

The actor admitted he’s still learning how to navigate public curiosity about his personal life. “I’m not complaining. Maybe it will take me some time to talk about my personal life. Some people in the industry said, ‘Amol you are reaching a certain kind of point in your career or a certain kind of point in your fame, where people are going to be interested in your personal life. You can’t fight it’. I took that advice. I went back and I trained myself to at least not feel bad about it, whether it’s Koko (Konkona Sen Sharma) or any other person in the past. It’s happened a couple of times… Maybe the fear is that (the relationship will become part of my entire personality),” he explained.

Career highlights

On the work front, Amol is receiving praise for his performance in Gram Chikitsalay, a satirical drama that spotlights the complexities and humor of rural healthcare.

He also starred in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, alongside Nimrat Kaur and Riddhi Dogra. Directed by Sahir Raza and penned by Althea Kaushal, the eight-part series streams on JioHotstar and comes from Ekta and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Digital banner.