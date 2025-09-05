Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAmol Parashar Reacts To Dating Buzz With Konkona Sen Sharma: ‘People Made It Official…’

Amol Parashar Reacts To Dating Buzz With Konkona Sen Sharma: ‘People Made It Official…’

Amol Parashar addresses dating rumours with Konkona Sen Sharma after their joint appearance, saying, “People made it official… Today, I will choose not to answer.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rumours of a romance between Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma have been making the rounds for a while now, but their recent public appearance has further fueled speculation. The duo was spotted together at the premiere of Gram Chikitsalay, Amol’s latest web series, marking their first time attending an event side by side. While social media was quick to declare this a relationship confirmation, Amol insists that wasn’t the case.

Amol Parashar on rumours of dating Konkona Sharma

Addressing the chatter, Amol told ETimes, “People made it official… Today, I will choose not to answer. But don’t hate me if I change my mind in a week.” He further revealed that his family and friends had also accompanied him to the screening the day their picture with Konkona went viral.

The actor admitted he’s still learning how to navigate public curiosity about his personal life. “I’m not complaining. Maybe it will take me some time to talk about my personal life. Some people in the industry said, ‘Amol you are reaching a certain kind of point in your career or a certain kind of point in your fame, where people are going to be interested in your personal life. You can’t fight it’. I took that advice. I went back and I trained myself to at least not feel bad about it, whether it’s Koko (Konkona Sen Sharma) or any other person in the past. It’s happened a couple of times… Maybe the fear is that (the relationship will become part of my entire personality),” he explained.

Career highlights

On the work front, Amol is receiving praise for his performance in Gram Chikitsalay, a satirical drama that spotlights the complexities and humor of rural healthcare.

He also starred in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, alongside Nimrat Kaur and Riddhi Dogra. Directed by Sahir Raza and penned by Althea Kaushal, the eight-part series streams on JioHotstar and comes from Ekta and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Digital banner.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amol Parashar Konkona Sen
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget