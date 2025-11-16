Amitabh Bachchan Sends Heartfelt Blessings To Aaradhya On Her 14th Birthday

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating a heartfelt family milestone as his granddaughter Aaradhya turns 14. Marking the special occasion, Big B expressed his love and blessings in an emotional message shared ahead of her birthday, reflecting the deep bond he shares with the youngest member of the Bachchan household.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Birthday Message for Aaradhya

On the eve of Aaradhya’s 14th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan penned a touching note on his blog.

He wrote, "Blessings on the eve of the little one, Aaradhya.. the child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest .. we pray the same.. And today be the dawn of the loved one's birth .. all blessings."

The actor’s warm message comes just weeks after he celebrated his own birthday, adding to the emotional resonance of the moment.

Aishwarya’s Adorable Throwback Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also marked the occasion with a sweet throwback picture featuring a younger Aaradhya cuddled up next to her grandfather.

In the photo, Amitabh is seen taking a selfie while Aaradhya smiles lovingly beside him.

Sharing the post, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless Always."

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

Recent Rumours Around the Bachchan Family

The couple recently made headlines due to rumours of tension in their marital life. Speculation grew after Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended Anant Ambani’s wedding without the Bachchan family, while Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli were seen together at the event.

However, the rumours were soon dismissed as Aishwarya and Abhishek were later spotted together at various appearances.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Work Front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He also has an exciting lineup of films ahead, including anticipated sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Brahmastra.