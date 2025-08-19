Amit Sial Joins Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana As Sugriv: Actor Wraps First Schedule

Actor Amit Sial has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated mega-budget project Ramayana, a Hindustan Times report stated. Sial will be seen playing the role of Sugriv, the younger brother of Bali, who assisted Lord Rama in rescuing Sita from the demon king Ravana.

A source close to the development told Hindustan Times, “Amit has shot a few portions of the film and he will be seen playing a Hindu epic mythological character Sugriv. The actor and the director Nitesh will be working on his appearance to have authenticity to his narrative.”

First Schedule Almost Complete

According to the source, “Amit is nearly at the completion of his part in the first edition of the film.”

The actor’s inclusion in the film has generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see how his portrayal of Sugriv fits into Tiwari’s grand vision for the epic narrative.

Amit Sial’s Previous Work

Amit Sial was last seen in 'Raid 2', where he played Lallan Sudheer, earning widespread appreciation for his performance. With a diverse filmography that includes roles across both films and web series, Sial is known for bringing depth and nuance to his characters. His casting as Sugriv promises to add a strong dimension to the upcoming mythological epic.

The film’s stellar ensemble and cutting-edge visual effects have already made it one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema. Fans are keeping a close watch on each development as Tiwari’s vision of the legendary Ramayana comes to life on screen.

About the Film Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana' is envisioned as a high-budget, visually spectacular retelling of the ancient Indian epic. The film aims to bring the legendary story of Lord Rama, Sita, and their allies to life with cutting-edge visual effects and a star-studded cast. The project has already become a talking point for its ambitious scope, including elaborate sets, authentic costumes, and a focus on staying true to the spirit of the original epic. Fans are eagerly awaiting more announcements about the cast and release schedule.