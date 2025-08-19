Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAmit Sial Joins Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana As Sugriv: Actor Wraps First Schedule

Amit Sial Joins Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana As Sugriv: Actor Wraps First Schedule

Amit Sial has been cast as Sugriv in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic project Ramayana. The actor is nearly done with his first schedule, confirms a source close to the development.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 10:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Amit Sial has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated mega-budget project Ramayana, a Hindustan Times report stated. Sial will be seen playing the role of Sugriv, the younger brother of Bali, who assisted Lord Rama in rescuing Sita from the demon king Ravana.

A source close to the development told Hindustan Times, “Amit has shot a few portions of the film and he will be seen playing a Hindu epic mythological character Sugriv. The actor and the director Nitesh will be working on his appearance to have authenticity to his narrative.”

First Schedule Almost Complete

According to the source, “Amit is nearly at the completion of his part in the first edition of the film.” 

The actor’s inclusion in the film has generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see how his portrayal of Sugriv fits into Tiwari’s grand vision for the epic narrative.

Amit Sial’s Previous Work

Amit Sial was last seen in 'Raid 2', where he played Lallan Sudheer, earning widespread appreciation for his performance. With a diverse filmography that includes roles across both films and web series, Sial is known for bringing depth and nuance to his characters. His casting as Sugriv promises to add a strong dimension to the upcoming mythological epic.

The film’s stellar ensemble and cutting-edge visual effects have already made it one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema. Fans are keeping a close watch on each development as Tiwari’s vision of the legendary Ramayana comes to life on screen.

About the Film Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana' is envisioned as a high-budget, visually spectacular retelling of the ancient Indian epic. The film aims to bring the legendary story of Lord Rama, Sita, and their allies to life with cutting-edge visual effects and a star-studded cast. The project has already become a talking point for its ambitious scope, including elaborate sets, authentic costumes, and a focus on staying true to the spirit of the original epic. Fans are eagerly awaiting more announcements about the cast and release schedule.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitesh Tiwari Amit Sial Ramayana Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Cast Sugriv Role Raid 2 Actor Amit Sial
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Monorail: Over 400 Evacuated, Passengers Recount ‘Overloading, Suffocation, 1 Hour Wait For Rescue’
Mumbai Monorail: Over 400 Evacuated, Passengers Recount ‘Overloading, Suffocation, 1 Hour Wait For Rescue’
India
PM Modi Bats For ‘Stable, Constructive’ India-China Relations In Talks With Wang Yi; Chinese FM To Visit Pak Next
PM Modi Bats For ‘Stable’ India-China Relations In Talks With Wang Yi; FM To Visit Pak Next
Cities
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Inundated With 300 mm Rainfall, Shinde Monitors Situation
Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Records 300 mm Rain, Shinde Monitors Situation
India
Maharashtra Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On ‘Massive’ Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Maha Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget