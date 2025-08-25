Archana Puran Singh’s Laughter Helped boAt Headphones? Aman Gupta Reveals On Kapil’s Show

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show brought together some of India’s most successful entrepreneurs – Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ghazal Alagh, and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta. The evening was filled with witty exchanges, but it was Aman’s quirky revelation that stole the spotlight.

When Kapil Sharma jokingly asked Aman if he began working on noise-cancellation headphones after his marriage, the entrepreneur gave an unexpected twist. He credited Archana Puran Singh’s infectious laughter as an unlikely source of inspiration for his company’s expansion. “The real reason behind the company’s expansion is Archana ji. Archana ji, thank you. Aapki laughter ko humne R&D factory mein diya hua hai, noise cancellation check karne ke liye. All our headphones are hit!” he said, leaving the audience in splits.

Archana’s Hilarious Comeback

Archana Puran Singh quickly fired back with a witty response: “So where’s my equity now?” Kapil Sharma added to the fun, saying, “Equity nahi, do headphones leke aaye hain, ek aapke liye, ek Parmeet sir ke liye.” The banter set the tone for an episode packed with laughter, satire, and light-hearted revelations.

Aman also spoke about how one of his relatives once dismissed his ideas but changed his attitude once boAt became a household name. His candid confession resonated with viewers, many of whom appreciated his honesty about the entrepreneurial journey.

Archana on Her Famous Laughter

Interestingly, Archana has often addressed the subject of her laughter being used as a filler in comedy shows. In a recent vlog, she recalled, “Earlier, people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, but I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn’t have the punch, they thought that if we use Archana’s laughter, then woh punch utth jaayega, but it didn’t work that way.” She admitted that at times, the integrity of her laughter was misunderstood, leading people to assume she laughed “for nothing.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The new season of the Netflix comedy series has reunited Kapil Sharma with familiar faces like Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek. Navjot Singh Sidhu has returned as a permanent guest alongside Archana Puran Singh, adding more energy to the episodes. With its fresh format, which now includes fan interactions, the show continues to blend celebrity stories with comedy, making it one of the most-watched entertainment programs online.