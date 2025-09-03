Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Expresses Solidarity With Punjab Flood Victims: 'They Need To Heal & Rebuild'

Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ajay Devgn, have expressed concern and offered prayers for those affected by severe floods in Punjab.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Alia Bhatt has extended her prayers to all those affected by the floods in Punjab.

Sending love, strength, and prayers, Alia hoped that every affected family would get the support required for them to heal and rebuild their lives.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, the 'Jigra' actress wrote: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild. (sic)"

Not just Alia, but many other prominent Bollywood personalities have voiced their concern about the ongoing situation in Punjab.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: “It’s been a tough time for our friends & family in Punjab with the brutality of the floods. Sending my prayers and strength to overcome this adversity. Please do your part in any way possible and share only verified information."

The post of the 'Dharma' head also included a list of helpline numbers, ensuring that affected people have access to rapid assistance.

Ajay Devgn shared: "It’s truly heartbreaking to witness the distress caused by the floods in the North. My thoughts are with all those impacted. I hope assistance reaches the affected areas swiftly."

Sidharth Malhotra added: "Heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Praying for strength, safety and relief for all."

Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt post read: "Scrolling seeing all that’s happening in Punjab and other regions in the north... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakshe."

The state of Punjab is dealing with a natural catastrophe as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers are overflowing due to heavy rains in their catchment regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The areas affected most severely include Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

The reports further claimed that the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib have also been put on hold till September 5.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Punjab Floods
Read more
