Akshay Kumar Struggling To Cope With Asrani’s Death, Shares Director Priyadarshan

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Asrani, whose death has left an irreplaceable void in Bollywood. The 84-year-old actor, who passed away on Monday, was actively working till just days before his demise. Known for his impeccable comic timing and warm presence, Asrani had recently been shooting for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar.

In a heartfelt revelation, the filmmaker shared that Akshay has been deeply affected and is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his co-star and friend.

Priyadarshan on Asrani’s Passing

In a conversation with News18, director Priyadarshan opened up about the profound impact Asrani’s death has had on the film’s team.

“Asrani sir used to bring a lot of positivity on set. He was a great man. It’s a personal loss for me. Very rarely do you meet people whose death affects you so much,” the filmmaker said.

Priyadarshan further revealed that Akshay Kumar has been finding it difficult to process the sudden loss.

“Akshay Kumar called me twice. He said that he feels he’s in depression as he was working with Asrani sir for the past 40–45 days in two films. He would give Akshay a lot of advice. He also used to tell Rajpal (Yadav) about the mistakes he made in his life and how he shouldn’t make those.”

Akshay Kumar’s Emotional Tribute

Hours after news of Asrani’s passing broke, Akshay Kumar took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his longtime co-star.

Sharing a picture of the two, he wrote: “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the… he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan… I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”

Asrani: A Life Dedicated to Cinema

An alumnus of FTII, Asrani began his career in Punjabi cinema in the late 1960s before transitioning to Bollywood, where he found fame as a character and comic actor. He gained early recognition through memorable roles in classics like Abhimaan and Chupke Chupke, before achieving cult status in the 1970s and 1980s with films such as Sholay, where his portrayal of the quirky jailer remains unforgettable.

Over the decades, Asrani became synonymous with laughter, appearing in a range of successful comedies including Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, and Dhamaal. Even in his later years, he continued to bring smiles to audiences with his work, leaving behind a legacy defined by warmth, humor, and timeless performances.