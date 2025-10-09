Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were recently featured on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Prime Video talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where Akshay shared a hilarious throwback involving Madonna.

When Madonna was invited to a Bollywood show

Akshay recounted inviting Madonna to an event titled Awesome Foursome, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, and other stars. While the actors were thrilled to have the international superstar and her family in the audience, a performer's unexpected serenade caused quite a stir.

“We had gone for a show that was called ‘Awesome Foursome’. I don’t know how this name came up and Madonna came to watch a show, and we were so excited like I gave my best performance whatever I could. Shah Rukh gave his best performance. She (Kajol) gave her best performance and Juhi Chawla also," He said

He added, “Then came this performer, and he wrote this song in the afternoon after he learned that Madonna was coming. He looked at Madonna and said, this song’s for you, and he went on to sing, you look to me a virgin, you have a virgin smile.” Akshay even sang the tune himself, which was based on Shah Rukh and Kajol’s Ye Kaali Kaali Akhein.

Madonna left the show mid-way

Madonna, attending with her husband and child, listened politely but eventually left mid-show. “She was sitting there with her kid and her husband, but she was very nice. She waited till the song got over and then got up and walked off in the middle of the show,” Akshay recalled.

Kajol’s reaction to the incident

The actor also revealed that Kajol was furious with the performer. “I remember Kajol screaming, ‘Why did you sing this song? Why?’ And her mother (Tanuja) was also there. They were all in line to shout at him. He thought he did the best thing. I didn’t know why he sang to her, ‘You look to me like a virgin.’ That was the end of the show and we didn’t get any Hollywood stars coming to watch a show again.” he added.

Akshay and Saif Ali Khan's project together

Currently, Akshay and Saif Ali Khan are working together on Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, an adaptation of the 2016 Mohanlal-Samuthirakani film Oppam. Akshay has also collaborated with Priyadarshan on the unreleased horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Recently, he appeared in Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Kesari Chapter 2, and Sky Force.