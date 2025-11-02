Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan: “Shakal Se 40, Aqal Se 120!”

Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan: “Shakal Se 40, Aqal Se 120!”

Akshay Kumar playfully wished Shah Rukh Khan a happy 60th birthday on social media, sharing a rare photo and praising his youthful appearance and sharp mind.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood’s beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, brought his signature humour to social media as he extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday. Known for his playful camaraderie, Akshay’s message struck the perfect balance between warmth and wit — celebrating SRK’s milestone in true Bollywood style.

Akshay’s Playful Post for the King Khan

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay shared a rare, unseen picture with Shah Rukh Khan, where the duo can be seen dressed in white and flashing heartwarming smiles.

Alongside the photo, Akshay wrote, “Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed @iamsrk.”

 

The light-hearted post quickly went viral, with fans lauding the actor for his affectionate humour and the rare glimpse of the two superstars together.

Two Delhi Boys Who Made It Big

Interestingly, both Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan share a common background — they hail from Delhi and are complete outsiders in the Hindi film industry. With no family ties in Bollywood, both carved their own paths to superstardom through talent, hard work, and perseverance.

The duo previously shared screen space in the cult classic Dil To Pagal Hai, where Shah Rukh played the lead while Akshay appeared in a key supporting role. Though their joint appearances have been few, they’ve maintained mutual respect over the decades. SRK made a cameo in Akshay’s Heyy Babyy, while Akshay appeared in Om Shanti Om for a special sequence.

Bollywood Pours in Birthday Love for SRK

As the King of Bollywood turned 60, heartfelt wishes poured in from fans and industry colleagues alike. From Kajol, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher to Sidharth Malhotra and Himani Shivpuri — everyone took to social media to celebrate SRK’s enduring charm and cinematic legacy.

Karan Johar, in particular, shared a deeply emotional note recalling his first meeting with SRK on the sets of Karan Arjun.

“I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart… Probably the best husband, best father, best son-in-law, best brother, and the best friend anyone can have!”

The filmmaker continued,“Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture). Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star… it makes you an emotion.”

Concluding his post with heartfelt affection, Karan wrote,“I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I… Always and forever… Happy Birthday!!! This decade, like every decade, will be yours!!!! @iamsrk.”

The Reign Continues

Even at 60, Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma, timeless appeal, and influence remain unmatched. With three blockbuster releases in 2023 and his upcoming action spectacle KING, the superstar continues to reign — both as the King of Bollywood and the King of Hearts.

 

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRK Akshay Kumar SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK +
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Cricket
IND-W vs SA-W WC Final: What's ₹125 Crore Buzz All About?
IND-W vs SA-W WC Final: What's ₹125 Crore Buzz All About?
States
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget