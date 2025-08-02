Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
It's Official! Akon To Rock India With Three-City Tour This November

It’s Official! Akon To Rock India With Three-City Tour This November

Pop star Akon announces India tour with shows in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai this November. Tickets go live on Distrito by Zomato.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 08:48 PM (IST)

In an exciting update for all the music lovers out there, pop sensation Akon will be performing in India this November.

Spearheaded by White Fox, with Percept Live onboard as the co-producer, the 'Chammak Challo' singer will set the stage on fire in Delhi on November 9.

His next performance will be in Bengaluru on November 14, followed by a gig in Mumbai on November 16.

The tickets for Akon's shows are already among the most coveted in the country. While HSBC cardholders will get early access to these tickets from August 8 at 1 PM, others can purchase their tickets from August 10 at 10 PM. The tickets will be available exclusively on Distrito by Zomato.

Sharing his excitement of performing in India, Akon stated that India has always shown him so much love that it is like a second home to him.

"The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!," the 'Smack That' singer added.

From the first note of “Right Now (Na Na Na)” to the final chorus of “Don’t Matter,” this tour is set to ignite some fond memories.

Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox, added, “Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come."

Apart from Akon, Grammy-winning singer Enrique Iglesias will also be performing in Mumbai later this year, marking the return of the Spanish singer to India after a long gap of 13 years.

In the recent past, several international bands and artists such as Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa have performed in India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 08:48 PM (IST)
Akon India Tour 2025 Akon Live Concert Delhi Akon Mumbai Show Akon Bengaluru Tickets
