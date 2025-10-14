Aishwarya Rai Shares First Post After Abhishek Bachchan’s Heartfelt Filmfare Speech

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan once again became the talk of the town — but for different reasons. While Abhishek made headlines with an emotional speech and heartfelt tribute to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, at the 70th Filmfare Awards, Aishwarya stole the spotlight online with her graceful comeback on Instagram.

Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional During Filmfare Win

Abhishek Bachchan was honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his stellar performance in I Want to Talk. The award was a tie shared with Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

Holding back tears, Abhishek expressed deep gratitude during his acceptance speech.

“This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today,” he said, visibly emotional.

Aishwarya’s Stylish Comeback Post After Paris Fashion Week

Shortly after Abhishek’s moving speech, Aishwarya made her first Instagram post in weeks. The actress, who recently graced the runway for L’Oréal at Paris Fashion Week 2025, shared breathtaking pictures from the show.

She looked regal in a black sherwani-inspired outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, exuding confidence and grace. Aishwarya simply tagged the designer and added a sparkle, red heart, and folded hand emoji in her caption.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Queen,” while fans flooded the comments section praising her timeless beauty.

Power Meets Poise: Aishwarya’s Striking Sherwani Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ensemble was a masterclass in elegance. The black sherwani featured a raised bandhgala collar with a split neckline and diamond-studded buttons. The structured shoulders, full sleeves, and sharp slits on the sides and front lent the outfit a modern, tailored edge. She paired it with matching black flared pants, completing her look with signature sophistication and poise.

Abhishek’s Heartfelt Tribute to Amitabh Bachchan

It was an unforgettable evening for Abhishek — not only did he take home the Best Actor trophy, but he also honoured his legendary father, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 83rd birthday. His energetic medley performance celebrated Big B’s iconic songs, spanning decades of cinematic brilliance.

The tribute struck a nostalgic chord with the audience and left Jaya Bachchan visibly emotional. In a touching moment, Abhishek paused mid-performance, stepped off the stage, and walked up to his mother. He gently held her hand, danced with her briefly, hugged her, and placed a tender kiss on her forehead — earning a thunderous applause.

Throughout the evening, Abhishek was seen sharing warm moments with his mother, Jaya, and sister, Shweta Bachchan. However, Aishwarya’s absence from the event did not go unnoticed, sparking conversations among fans online.