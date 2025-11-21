Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aishwarya Rai Remembers Late Father; Shares Precious Photos Of Aaradhya With Him

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commemorated her late father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary with touching "then and now" photos featuring her daughter Aaradhya.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary, honouring his memory and the enduring bond he shares with their family. Marking the occasion on social media, Aishwarya shared touching “then and now” photographs that beautifully capture her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s love for her grandfather.

Aishwarya Rai Remembers Her Father on His Birth Anniversary

On Friday, Aishwarya posted a series of emotional photos highlighting the special connection between Krishnaraj Rai and his granddaughter Aaradhya. In one picture, young Aaradhya is seen planting a tender kiss on her grandfather’s cheek while Aishwarya smiles beside them. Another image shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya dressed in white, offering prayers in front of their beloved “Daddy-Ajja’s” portrait.

Along with the photos, Aishwarya wrote a heartfelt note:“Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa. Our Guardian Angel, love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya’s father, Krishnaraj Rai, passed away in 2017 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Deeply attached to him, the actor has continued to honour his memory every year on both his birth and death anniversaries.

Aishwarya Rai’s Recent Work

Aishwarya last appeared in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. The film—featuring Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban—was well received and became a box-office success, earning ₹344.63 crore worldwide.

For her performance, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards. Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also praised her portrayal, calling it her “best work till date.”

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Aaradhya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai
