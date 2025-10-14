Ahaan Panday Shares Adorable Pics With Rumoured Girlfriend Aneet Padda From Coldplay Concert

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAhaan Panday Shares Adorable Pics With Rumoured Girlfriend Aneet Padda From Coldplay Concert

Ahaan Panday shared Instagram posts celebrating Aneet Padda's 23rd birthday, fueling romance rumours.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

If you haven’t already, it’s time to head straight to Ahaan Panday’s Instagram. The Saiyaara star just dropped a series of adorable posts featuring his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Aneet Padda, and fans can’t keep calm.

The actor shared two pictures and a video on his Instagram Stories, seemingly to mark Aneet’s 23rd birthday, which falls on October 14. The throwback glimpses were from one of Coldplay’s India concerts during their Music of the Spheres World Tour, capturing the duo in their most candid moments.

Ahaan's Heartfelt Birthday Posts for Rumoured Girlfriend Aneet Padda

The first image captures Ahaan and Aneet soaking in the electric concert atmosphere. Bathed in red light, the candid frame shows Aneet’s open-mouthed excitement and Ahaan’s closed eyes, both lost in the rhythm — a picture-perfect freeze of pure joy.

In the next photo, Aneet Padda is seen gazing upward in awe as fireworks light up the stage. The backdrop features a giant screen displaying Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin, adding a cinematic touch to the moment.


Ahaan’s Cute Clip Captures the Magic

Ahaan also shared a short video clip that began with a close-up of Aneet’s glowing LED wristband before panning to her radiant face. The actress looked effortlessly stunning in a black outfit, illuminated by the concert’s colourful lights — a moment that instantly melted fans’ hearts.

Ahaan and Aneet’s Rumoured Romance

The posts have reignited buzz around Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s relationship, which has been the talk of the town for months. Back in August, the Saiyaara team hosted a grand success party in Mumbai, where the duo’s chemistry grabbed everyone’s attention.

A viral clip from the celebration showed Ahaan leaning in to whisper something to Aneet as the two stood together to cut the cake — a moment fans couldn’t stop replaying.

Saiyaara: A Blockbuster That Cemented Their Stardom

Focusing on their film Saiyaara, the Mohit Suri directorial emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. Released in July, the film grossed over ₹300 crore in the domestic market. Alongside Ahaan and Aneet, the movie featured Alam Khan, Rajesh Kumar, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in pivotal roles, solidifying both leads as the new favourites of Bollywood’s young generation.

 

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Embed widget