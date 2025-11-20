Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ahaan Panday Reacts To Link-up Rumours With Aneet Padda: 'I'll Never Have A Bond Like I Have With Her'

Ahaan Panday Reacts To Link-up Rumours With Aneet Padda: 'I’ll Never Have A Bond Like I Have With Her'

Ahaan Panday finally breaks his silence on rumours linking him to Aneet Padda, calling her his best friend and saying he shares a rare bond with her despite not being in a relationship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After months of intense speculation and fan theories fueled by Saiyaara’s runaway success, Ahaan Panday has finally addressed the chatter around his off-screen chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda. Speaking to GQ, the rising actor clarified that their bond is built on trust and comfort — not romance.

Ahaan on his equation with Aneet

Responding to the ever-persistent question about whether the two are dating, Ahaan said, “Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic; it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet.”

He went on to speak about the emotional connection they formed during the making of Saiyaara. Long before the film hit theatres, the duo bonded over a favourite Paulo Coelho line: “Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special.”

Despite the closeness, Ahaan reiterated that he is single and revealed that his love language revolves around acts of service and grand gestures.

The Saiyaara impact

The global success of Saiyaara has played a major role in intensifying interest in their equation. With its hit soundtrack, youthful pairing and emotionally rich narrative, the film crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide, positioning both Ahaan and Aneet as two of the most promising newcomers of the year. Their electric on-screen chemistry has only amplified fans’ hopes of seeing them together off-screen.

What’s next for the actors

With the blockbuster behind them, both actors are headed into busy schedules. Ahaan is set to star opposite Sharvari in an upcoming YRF project directed by Abbas Ali Zafar, with Nishaanchi actor Aaishvary Thackeray playing the antagonist.

Aneet, meanwhile, is gearing up for her next big move as she enters Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe as Shakti Shalini.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda
