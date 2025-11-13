After Kajol’s ‘Marriage Expiry Date’ Remark, Ajay Devgn Says ‘Love Has Lost Its Meaning’

Kajol recently sparked a nationwide debate with her unconventional view on marriage, suggesting that it should come with an expiry date and renewal clause. Following the viral discussion, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, has now weighed in on how the concept of love has changed over the years.

What Kajol had said about marriage

During the “This or That” segment on Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol, Twinkle Khanna posed a question — “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?” Kajol confidently stepped into the green zone, saying, “I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long.” Twinkle, along with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, chose to disagree.

Ajay Devgn on love and relationships

Meanwhile, Ajay, in a chat with R Madhavan for De De Pyaar De 2 on BookMyShow’s YouTube channel, shared his take on how love and relationships have evolved in today’s times. “From what I see, it has become more casual than it was. The word ‘love’ has been used so much unnecessarily that it has lost its meaning. In our generation, saying ‘I love you’ was a big deal. Now people don’t understand the depth of that word, it’s overused," he remarked.

Madhavan echoed his sentiment, saying, “Even when we had to sign a card with ‘love,’ we took it seriously.” To which Ajay added, “Now every message has a heart emoji or ends with ‘love.’”

About Kajol and Ajay

Kajol and Ajay’s own relationship, however, stands as a testimony to lasting love in an industry known for fleeting romances. The couple first met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995, fell in love, and got married in a low-key ceremony on February 24, 1999. Over the years, they’ve shared the screen in hits like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They are proud parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug, often admired for maintaining a grounded, private family life despite their stardom.