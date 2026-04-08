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Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been thanking team behind Dhurandhar and its second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, for a few days now. He has now shared a post praising casting director Mukesh Chhabra on social media. In his post, Dhar spoke about how important casting is in filmmaking and how it plays a huge role in shaping a story. According to him, a film does not begin on set or during shooting, but much earlier, with the right people being chosen for the right roles.

Here’s to Mukesh Chhabra, the man who saw Dhurandhar long before I truly did.



There are people who come into a film and do their job and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter.

From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the… pic.twitter.com/UVNGbyaYA3 — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 8, 2026

‘Mukesh Chhabra Went All Guns Blazing’

“There are people who come into a film and do their job and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter. From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the ambition, the sheer possibility of Dhurandhar far more than I did,” Dhar wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that while he often found himself being cautious, Mukesh Chhabra remained “fearless” and constantly pushed him to think beyond limits - not just in “numbers, but also in depth, detail, and truth”.

Dhar emphasised that casting is where a film truly begins. Over the years, Chhabra has built a strong reputation for spotting talent and bringing authenticity to films, making stories more relatable and real, something Dhar clearly values.

“Mukesh and his team just went all guns blazing. My only brief to him was simple: bring me great actors, new or old, big or small, it doesn’t matter. And he turned that into a mission.”

The post also reflected the bond and trust the two share. “But beyond the craft, what I found in him was something even more rare, a friend, a well-wisher, a brother. Someone who stood by the film with complete faith, even when mine wavered,” he further expressed, before adding, “And it’s unfortunate that our industry still doesn’t celebrate casting directors the way it should.”

He ended his long yet heartfelt post with the words: “This film carries your choices in every single frame Mukesh! Endless gratitude, respect and love for you.”

Ranveer Singh Praises Mukesh Chhabra

Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success Dhurandhar franchise, has also responded to Aditya Dhar’s post for Mukesh Chhabra. He wrote, “The brilliance… the sagaciousness… of the man… with The Eye!”

The brilliance… the sagaciousness… of the man… with The Eye! 🌟 @CastingChhabra https://t.co/5sE5rbpwTf — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 8, 2026

Mukesh Chhabra Gets ‘Emotional’

Mukesh Chhabra also responded to the post with admiration for Dhar. He expressed his gratitude, saying he feels very thankful and is almost short of words, while also praising Dhar for the rare quality of treating every HOD and individual on set with equal respect.

“Reading this post, I’m feeling very emotional. I honestly don’t know what to say. Thank you so much…I love you. The love and respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set is something very rare something most people don’t give in Bollywood. I’m truly happy and very proud of you. Love you, brother,” read his response.

Reading this post, I’m feeling very emotional. I honestly don’t know what to say. Thank you so much…I love you.

The love and respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set is something very rare something most people don’t give in Bollywood. I’m truly happy and very… https://t.co/1DRbZ2H12T — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) April 8, 2026



‘GOAT Level Casting’: Internet All Praises For Dhurandhar

Soon after the post went live, fans reacted positively. Many appreciated Dhar for acknowledging the role of casting directors and for keeping his message honest and grounded.

“GOAT level Casting,” said one social media user.

Another added, “The resemblance of dhurandhar 2 cast!!” while sharing pictures of striking resemblance between real life personalities and those in the film.

“Aditya Dhar decided to give his winning speech from a public platform instead of some random award show because it is the public that decides the fate of a movie,” expressed the third.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film is a multi-starrer project written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is made on a large scale with a huge cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and received a solid response from audiences. It has also broken records by crossing Rs 1000 crore in India and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.