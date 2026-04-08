Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Mukesh Chhabra Went All Guns Blazing,’ Aditya Dhar’s Appreciation Post For Dhurandhar Casting Director Wins Hearts

‘Mukesh Chhabra Went All Guns Blazing,’ Aditya Dhar’s Appreciation Post For Dhurandhar Casting Director Wins Hearts

Aditya Dhar’s post praising Mukesh Chhabra grabbed attention as he spoke about the importance of casting in films. He credited Chhabra’s work in Dhurandhar and also appreciated casting directors.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been thanking team behind Dhurandhar and its second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, for a few days now. He has now shared a post praising casting director Mukesh Chhabra on social media. In his post, Dhar spoke about how important casting is in filmmaking and how it plays a huge role in shaping a story. According to him, a film does not begin on set or during shooting, but much earlier, with the right people being chosen for the right roles.

 

‘Mukesh Chhabra Went All Guns Blazing’ 

“There are people who come into a film and do their job and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter. From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the ambition, the sheer possibility of Dhurandhar far more than I did,” Dhar wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that while he often found himself being cautious, Mukesh Chhabra remained “fearless” and constantly pushed him to think beyond limits - not just in “numbers, but also in depth, detail, and truth”.

Dhar emphasised that casting is where a film truly begins. Over the years, Chhabra has built a strong reputation for spotting talent and bringing authenticity to films, making stories more relatable and real, something Dhar clearly values.

“Mukesh and his team just went all guns blazing. My only brief to him was simple: bring me great actors, new or old, big or small, it doesn’t matter. And he turned that into a mission.”

The post also reflected the bond and trust the two share. “But beyond the craft, what I found in him was something even more rare, a friend, a well-wisher, a brother. Someone who stood by the film with complete faith, even when mine wavered,” he further expressed, before adding, “And it’s unfortunate that our industry still doesn’t celebrate casting directors the way it should.”

He ended his long yet heartfelt post with the words: “This film carries your choices in every single frame Mukesh! Endless gratitude, respect and love for you.”                        

Ranveer Singh Praises Mukesh Chhabra

Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success Dhurandhar franchise, has also responded to Aditya Dhar’s post for Mukesh Chhabra. He wrote, “The brilliance… the sagaciousness…  of the man… with The Eye!”

Mukesh Chhabra Gets ‘Emotional’ 

Mukesh Chhabra also responded to the post with admiration for Dhar. He expressed his gratitude, saying he feels very thankful and is almost short of words, while also praising Dhar for the rare quality of treating every HOD and individual on set with equal respect.

“Reading this post, I’m feeling very emotional. I honestly don’t know what to say. Thank you so much…I love you. The love and respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set is something very rare something most people don’t give in Bollywood. I’m truly happy and very proud of you. Love you, brother,” read his response. 

 


‘GOAT Level Casting’: Internet All Praises For Dhurandhar

Soon after the post went live, fans reacted positively. Many appreciated Dhar for acknowledging the role of casting directors and for keeping his message honest and grounded.

“GOAT level Casting,” said one social media user. 
Another added, “The resemblance of dhurandhar 2 cast!!” while sharing pictures of striking resemblance between real life personalities and those in the film. 

“Aditya Dhar decided to give his winning speech from a public platform instead of some random award show because it is the public that decides the fate of a movie,” expressed the third. 

About Dhurandhar 2

The film is a multi-starrer project written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is made on a large scale with a huge cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and received a solid response from audiences. It has also broken records by crossing Rs 1000 crore in India and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of casting according to filmmaker Aditya Dhar?

Aditya Dhar believes that casting is where a film truly begins, as the right actors shape the story's depth and authenticity from the start.

How did casting director Mukesh Chhabra contribute to the film 'Dhurandhar'?

Mukesh Chhabra showed immense belief in the film's scale and ambition, pushing boundaries and bringing fearless energy to the casting process.

What is the box office performance of 'Dhurandhar 2'?

'Dhurandhar 2' has achieved significant success, crossing Rs 1000 crore in India and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.

What is Aditya Dhar's opinion on the recognition of casting directors in the industry?

Dhar feels it's unfortunate that the industry doesn't celebrate casting directors adequately for their crucial role in filmmaking.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Rampal Sanjay Dutt R Madhavan Mukesh Chhabra Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Sara Arjun Dhurandhar Dhurandhar The Revenge Casting Chhabra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Mukesh Chhabra Went All Guns Blazing,’ Aditya Dhar’s Appreciation Post For Dhurandhar Casting Director Wins Hearts
‘Mukesh Chhabra Went All Guns Blazing,’ Aditya Dhar’s Appreciation Post For Dhurandhar Casting Director Wins Hearts
Entertainment
'Stop Chasing Hollywood': Internet Questions Raaka’s Hollywood-Like Visuals
'Stop Chasing Hollywood': Internet Questions Raaka’s Hollywood-Like Visuals
Entertainment
Is Jr NTR’s Upcoming Pan-India Film Facing Production Hiccups? Makers Say ‘Official Updates Will Come…’
Is Jr NTR’s Upcoming Pan-India Film Facing Production Hiccups? Makers Say ‘Official Updates Will Come…’
Entertainment
Samay Raina Trends Online As He Announces India’s Got Latent Season 2
Samay Raina Trends Online As He Announces India’s Got Latent Season 2
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget