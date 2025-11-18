Actress Manya Anand Accuses Dhanush's 'Manager' Of Casting Couch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentActress Manya Anand Accuses Dhanush's 'Manager' Of Casting Couch

Manya further claimed that Sreyas shared the address of Dhanush’s production company, Wunderbar Films, and urged her to meet him there.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actor Manya Anand has levelled casting-couch allegations against a man named Sreyas, whom she claims is associated with Tamil actor Dhanush. In a recent interview, Manya alleged that Sreyas, said to be Dhanush’s manager, pressured her for “adjustment” while offering her a role in a film reportedly connected to the star.

According to Manya, Sreyas told her that the project would require a “commitment.” She said she immediately questioned what he meant and why such a condition was necessary. Despite her refusal, Manya alleged that he continued to push her. “You won’t agree even if it’s for Dhanush sir?” he reportedly asked.

Dhanush's Manager Shared His Office's Address

Manya further claimed that Sreyas shared the address of Dhanush’s production company, Wunderbar Films, and urged her to meet him there. She added that he sent her scripts as well, but she chose not to read them after sensing the nature of the offer. “We’re artists. Give us work, but don’t expect anything beyond that. If we agree to such demands, we’ll be labelled differently. People need to recognise this pattern and put an end to it,” she said, as quoted by India Today.

As of now, neither Dhanush nor Sreyas has issued a statement regarding the allegations.

On the work front, Dhanush is preparing for the release of Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Directed by Aanand L Rai with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film reunites Rai and Dhanush after Raanjhanaa. The director recently said the idea for the film came from emotions they never completely moved on from after their earlier collaboration.

Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 28, 2025.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
