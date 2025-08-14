Actor Rajkummar Rao got emotional as he spoke about the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the courage of the Indian Armed Forces during ABP Network’s exclusive event 'India Unshaken: Salute To Sindoor', held to honour Operation Sindoor and the Indian Armed Forces.

The event brought together leaders, defence experts, and personalities from cinema and music to celebrate the courage, resilience, and spirit of the forces. Rajkummar, while addressing the gathering, made it clear that he was speaking as a proud Indian rather than as an actor.

Rajkummar Rao on Pahalgam Terror Attack

"Main yahaan par aaj koi actor banke nahi aaya hu, main yahaan ek bhartiya banke aaya hu. Hum sabne jo Pahalgam mein hua wo dekha and sabki tarah main bhi bohot gusse mein tha wo visuals dekh kar. Aur main to soch bhi nahi sakta ki jo family wahaan maujood thi us waqt, those who loved their lost ones, un sab pe kya beeti hogi aur ab bhi kya beet rahi hogi. I just want to tell them ki aapke saath pura desh khada hai, jo us dard ko mehsoos kar sakte hain aur kar rahe hain ab bhi. So don’t feel alone (I am not here today as an actor, I am here as an Indian. We all saw what happened in Pahalgam, and like everyone else, I was extremely angry watching those visuals. I can’t even imagine what the families present there went through at that time, and what they are still going through. I just want to tell them that the whole nation stands with you, and we feel your pain even now. So don’t feel alone)," Rajkummar said.

Rajkummar Rao thanks Indian Armed Forces

He praised the armed forces for their swift and strong response through Operation Sindoor. "Abhi Honurable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ne bataya ki kaise army ne Operation Sindoor ko anjaam diya jo hum sabne dekha. We are extremely proud of our armed forces kyunki kahin na kahin bohot zaruri tha ki hum us baat ka tagda jawab dein, karara jawab dein, aur jo humari army ne diya. I would like to thank our armed forces and I would like to congratulate ABP jo apne ye initiative liya hai aaj India Unshaken ka kyunki yeh baat sach hai jab bhi aapda aati hai hum ekjut hoke khade rehte hain. Jaise sir ne bhi bola jab pandemic aaya tha to us waqt hum sab ek dusre ke saath kandhe se kandha milake khade the aur Operation Sindoor mein bhi wahi hua. Humari army ne jo karara jawab diya hai jo bohot zaruri tha, uske liye we as a country want to thank the Indian Army from the bottom of our heart (Honourable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just explained how the army carried out Operation Sindoor, and we all saw it. We are extremely proud of our armed forces because it was absolutely necessary to give a strong and fitting reply, which our army delivered. I would like to thank our armed forces and congratulate ABP for taking this initiative of ‘India Unshaken’ because it’s true that whenever adversity strikes, we stand united. Just like during the pandemic, we stood shoulder to shoulder as fellow citizens, and the same happened during Operation Sindoor. The fitting reply given by our army was much needed, and for that, we as a country thank them from the bottom of our hearts)," he said.

Rajkummar Rao's message to those who lost their loved ones

Addressing those who lost loved ones in the Pahalgam attack, Rajkummar offered heartfelt condolences. "Mere paas shabd nahi hai, I just wish, I just pray ki bhagwan aapko himmat dey aur aap jeevan mein aage bad sakein. Meri taraf se kabhi bhi kuch bhi ban sakega, I am always there. I don’t know main is layak hun ki nahi but aapko kabhi bhi lagey ki main is layak hun to please please reach out. Yahi keh sakta hun main. Ye bohot hi emotional moment hai hum sab ke liye (I have no words… I just wish and pray that God gives you strength to move ahead in life. Whatever I can do, I am always there. I don’t know if I am worthy enough, but if you ever feel that I am, then please reach out. That’s all I can say," he added.

The actor got emotional as he also shared his personal loss and said, "What happened in Pahalgam is so fresh in our memory and will remain fresh for very very long time. When you see those faces coming live in front of you, you feel what they must have gone through. It is just so tough to lose your loved ones. I lost my mom unexpectedly at a very young age, she was 54 and I was extremely close to her. But that’s what life is, you have to move on, there is no other way. I believe that people who love us, they never leave us. They are always with us, maybe not in physical form but they are always with us. Don’t worry, wo aapke saath humesha rahenge, aapke liye pray karte rahenge, aapko khush dekh kar unhe khushi hogi."