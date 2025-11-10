A Journey Of Love, Dreams And Cinema: ‘Rangeela’ Trailer Brings Back 90s Magic In 4K!

The trailer of the timeless romantic musical Rangeela has been unveiled in a brand-new 4K restored version, bringing back the magic of the 90s while captivating today’s Gen Z audiences with its charm, music, and emotion.

The trailer opens with Urmila Matondkar’s fiery dialogue, “Mujhe padh likhkar clerk nahi banna hai, mujhe actress banna hai,” capturing the spirit of dreams and ambition. Aamir Khan’s Tapori charm lights up the screen with his iconic line, “Kisi seth ki gaadi mein kutta bankar biscuit khane se accha hai, apun sadak par masti karega,” while Jackie Shroff’s suave film star persona completes the emotional triangle between a dreamer, a street-smart friend, and a romantic hero.

The 2-minute 33-second trailer beautifully weaves together the film’s most iconic elements — the glitter of the film industry, the energy of Mumbai’s streets, and glimpses of the superhit songs “Yaaro Sun Lo Zara,” “Tanha Tanha,” and the evergreen “Rangeela Re.”

Interspersed between scenes are the lines “A Journey of Love, Dreams, and Cinema,” “Relive A.R. Rahman’s Iconic Music,” and “The Cult Romance of the 90s is Back,” perfectly capturing the film’s nostalgic yet timeless appeal.



Notably, the new trailer has struck a chord not only with fans of 90s cinema but also with Gen Z viewers, who are discovering the film’s vibrant storytelling, fashion, and music as a cultural bridge between eras.

Set to re-release on November 28, 2025, Rangeela marks 30 years since its original 1995 release. Presented in 4K HD with immersive sound, the film has been restored and will be theatrically re-released by Ultra Media under their Ultra Rewind initiative, offering a completely new visual experience with enhanced clarity and audio brilliance.

Speaking about the trailer, Ram Gopal Varma said,“Even after 30 years, Rangeela feels as fresh and rebellious as the day we made it. It captured Mumbai’s heartbeat — its chaos, its dreams, and its madness — and that emotion still feels timeless.”

Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media, added,“With Ultra Rewind, our goal is to celebrate cinema that shaped generations. Rangeela isn’t just a film — it’s an emotion. The 4K version allows both old and new audiences to rediscover its magic on the big screen.”

Starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, with music by A.R. Rahman, Rangeela returns to theatres nationwide on November 28, 2025, promising to once again paint the big screen with love, dreams, and unforgettable melodies.

About Ultra Rewind

Rangeela’s theatrical re-release marks the second project under Ultra Rewind, a special initiative by Ultra Media Group dedicated to restoring and re-releasing Indian cinema classics. Earlier this year, as part of Guru Dutt’s Centenary celebrations, Ultra presented a retrospective of his masterpieces — Pyaasa, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz — all restored and released in 4K.

Continuing this legacy, Ultra Rewind will bring more timeless classics back to theatres, ensuring India’s rich cinematic heritage continues to shine for generations to come.