10 Romantic Hindi Songs That Will Make You Believe In Love Again

HomeEntertainment10 Romantic Hindi Songs That Will Make You Believe In Love Again

Here's our carefully curated list of the top 10 tracks that continue to strike a chord across generations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 08:31 PM (IST)

In the grand symphony of Bollywood, romance has always played the sweetest tune. Whether it’s the innocence of first love or the intensity of eternal devotion, timeless romantic tracks continue to touch hearts and remain unforgettable.

Here's a handpicked bouquet of the top 10 romantic Hindi songs of all time:

1) Lag Ja Gale

A haunting melody of love and longing, 'Lag Ja Gale' remains a benchmark for romantic expression in Hindi cinema. Lata Mangeshkar's soulful rendition, paired with Madan Mohan's delicate composition, captures the ache of a fleeting moment. Its emotional depth and timeless beauty firmly place it among the greatest Hindi romantic songs of all time.

2) Tum Se Hi

A modern classic, 'Tum Se Hi' beautifully captures the feeling of falling in love through everyday moments. Mohit Chauhan's heartfelt voice and Pritam's soothing composition blend emotion and melody with effortless grace. Its gentle intensity and relatable lyrics have made it a firm favourite among today’s audiences.

3) Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Light and breezy, 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon' embodies the excitement of first love. Atif Aslam's heartfelt vocals and Shreya Ghoshal's soft harmonies complement Pritam's uplifting composition. Its youthful spirit and simple charm have made it a beloved romantic anthem.

4) Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua

This evergreen track captures the innocence of love in its purest form. Framed by the iconic visuals of a rainy street and shared umbrella, 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' is unforgettable. Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar's voices blend seamlessly with Shankar–Jaikishan's masterful score, earning it legendary status.

5) Pehli Nazar Mein

'Pehli Nazar Mein' perfectly encapsulates the adrenaline rush of love at first sight. Atif Aslam's emotive voice, combined with Pritam's slick, contemporary composition, makes it instantly captivating. Its emotional resonance and enduring appeal ensure it remains a fan favourite.

6) Tu Jaane Na

Overflowing with unspoken feelings and quiet yearning, 'Tu Jaane Na' paints a vivid picture of love left unsaid. Atif Aslam delivers raw emotion in every note, while Pritam's soft, melancholic tune lingers long after it ends. It’s a song that speaks to the heart in silence.

7) Tum Ho

A quiet, spiritual confession of love, 'Tum Ho' is both subtle and powerful. A. R. Rahman's minimal yet deeply evocative arrangement pairs beautifully with Mohit Chauhan's tender vocals. The lyrics speak of emotional surrender, making it a standout love ballad for the ages.

8) Tere Bina

'Tere Bina' is a heartfelt ode to the strength of quiet companionship. A. R. Rahman's emotive singing, paired with Chinmayi's gentle harmonies, creates an intimate atmosphere that's both tender and profound. It’s a love song that whispers rather than shouts, and that’s its magic.

9) Apna Bana Le

A quiet storm of longing, 'Apna Bana Le' speaks to the universal ache of belonging. Arijit Singh's deeply expressive vocals are matched by Sachin–Jigar's restrained yet emotionally charged composition. Its sincerity and emotional depth make it truly unforgettable.

10) Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Playful yet profoundly romantic, 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' captures the joy of unexpected love. R. D. Burman's evergreen composition, paired with the iconic vocals of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, ensures the song’s enduring charm across generations.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 08:31 PM (IST)
Romantic Hindi Songs
