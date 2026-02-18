Why Bhupen Borah Joining BJP Is A Big Moment For Assam Politics

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Why Bhupen Borah Joining BJP Is A Big Moment For Assam Politics

Bhupen Borah’s likely switch from Congress to the BJP is being seen as a major political moment, with reports suggesting his close aides may also follow, impacting Assam’s grassroots politics.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Election Corner: A major political churn is underway in Assam. Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, 2026, according to political sources. The development is being seen as a major moment ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed Borah’s move a “homecoming.” 

Reports suggest that several of Borah’s close aides and supporters may also switch sides, a move that could significantly impact the state’s political balance and weaken the Congress at the grassroots level.

Bhupen Borah Joining BJP: Who He Is & Why It Matters

Bhupen Borah was born on October 30, 1970, in Lakhimpur district of Assam. He studied at North Lakhimpur College and later at Dibrugarh University. 

His political journey began in student politics, where he served as Vice President of the North Lakhimpur College Students’ Union and General Secretary of the Dibrugarh University Postgraduate Students’ Union.

Over the years, Borah emerged as a key Congress leader in Assam. He served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2024. He was also elected as MLA from the Bihpuria assembly constituency for two consecutive terms between 2006 and 2016. 

During the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Borah worked as a parliamentary secretary and party spokesperson, giving him both administrative and organisational experience.

His likely move to the BJP is being seen as politically important due to his long experience and local connections. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that when leaders feel their party is not giving its best to win elections, disappointment sets in, which often leads to such decisions.

Impact On Assam Politics And Congress Reaction To Bhupen Borah's Exit

Bhupen Borah resigned from the Congress on February 16, 2026, citing internal differences and a lack of democratic decision-making within the party. 

He pointed to problems in leadership coordination and dissatisfaction over discussions related to alliances and candidate selection.

Political observers believe his joining the BJP could weaken the Congress further and strengthen the BJP’s local network ahead of the elections. It may also influence voter thinking, especially in key Assamese-speaking regions.

After his resignation, senior Congress leaders reached out to Borah. Party state in-charge Jitendra Singh said the resignation had not been accepted. 

He added that after talks with senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Borah had withdrawn his resignation. Despite this, reports of his BJP induction continue, keeping Assam politics in focus.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bhupen Borah set to join the BJP?

Bhupen Borah is reportedly set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, 2026.

What was Bhupen Borah's role in the Congress party?

Bhupen Borah served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2024 and was an MLA from Bihpuria for two terms.

Why did Bhupen Borah resign from the Congress?

He resigned citing internal differences, lack of democratic decision-making, leadership coordination issues, and dissatisfaction with alliance and candidate selection discussions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
