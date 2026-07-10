Bankipur Bypoll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, replacing Abhishek Kumar, who withdrew from the contest.

Abhishek Kumar, who had filed his nomination only a day earlier, submitted a letter to the BJP's state leadership announcing that he would not contest the by-election.

Why Abhishek Kumar Withdraws Nomination?

"I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for nominating me as the NDA candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election. However, with due humility, I wish to state that I am unable to contest the election due to family reasons. I will continue to serve the party with dedication as a worker," Abhishek said in his statement.

The Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Navin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election.

The last date for filing nominations for the by-elections is July 13.