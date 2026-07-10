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English NewsElectionWho Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP's New Bankipur Bypoll Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar

Who Is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP's New Bankipur Bypoll Candidate Replaces Abhishek Kumar

BJP replaced Abhishek Kumar with Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its Bankipur bypoll candidate after Abhishek withdrew, citing family reasons. Ashutosh Tiwari has been named for the Datia bypoll.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 06:45 PM (IST)

Bankipur Bypoll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, replacing Abhishek Kumar, who withdrew from the contest.

Abhishek Kumar, who had filed his nomination only a day earlier, submitted a letter to the BJP's state leadership announcing that he would not contest the by-election.

Why Abhishek Kumar Withdraws Nomination?

"I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for nominating me as the NDA candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election. However, with due humility, I wish to state that I am unable to contest the election due to family reasons. I will continue to serve the party with dedication as a worker," Abhishek said in his statement.

The Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Navin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election.

The last date for filing nominations for the by-elections is July 13.

Who Is Neeraj Kumar?

Neeraj Kumar Sahu, born on July 1, 1994, in Patna, Bihar, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state. The son of Late Mukund Kumar and Late Saroj Devi, he resides in Mithapur B Area, near the Post Office, Patna (PIN: 800001). He is unmarried and holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree.

Neeraj joined the BJP as a primary member in 2006 and has steadily risen through the party ranks over the years. He has served as the Booth President and Mandal General Secretary of Narendra Bharti Mandal, besides holding the post of District Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He has also been elected Mandal President twice and is currently serving as the President of Narendra Bharti Mandal.

He comes from a family with a long association with the BJP's ideological predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. His uncle, Late Narendra Bharti, was a dedicated Jana Sangh worker who passed away in 1984. In recognition of his contributions, the local BJP organisational unit was named Narendra Bharti Mandal in his honour.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the BJP candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election?

Neeraj Kumar Sahu has been named by the BJP as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election. He replaces Abhishek Kumar, who withdrew his nomination.

What led to the Bankipur Assembly by-election?

The Bankipur Assembly seat became vacant after BJP leader Nitin Navin resigned as MLA. This followed his election to the Rajya Sabha.

What is Neeraj Kumar Sahu's political experience?

Neeraj Kumar Sahu joined the BJP in 2006, rising through the ranks to serve as Booth President and District Vice-President of BJYM. He is currently the President of Narendra Bharti Mandal.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Abhishek Kumar BIHAR Bankipur By-polls Neeraj Kumar Sinha
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