Raghopur (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress, accusing the party of halting Bihar's progress whenever in power and asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alone has the vision and capability to drive the state's development.

Addressing an election rally in Raghopur, Defence Minister criticised the Congress for its lack of focus on development and said, "Whenever they (Congress) come to power, a brake is applied to development. If anyone has the capability for development, then it is the NDA."

Singh further compared the UPA and NDA's record in funding Bihar's growth, saying, "At the time when the UPA was in the Centre, it gave only Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of Bihar. Under the NDA, over the last 10 years, we invested Rs 15 lakh crore in Bihar's development."

Highlighting India's growing global stature under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh urged voters to support the NDA for sustained progress and stability in Bihar. He asserted that the alliance's decade-long track record reflects its commitment to development and good governance.

"Today, when India speaks at any international forum, the whole world listens to what India has to say," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the RJD for complaining to the Election Commission about the timing of a fund transfer of Rs 10,000 to Jeevika Didis.

Addressing a massive crowd in Darbhanga, with his characteristic fervour, he began to speak, "Recently, Modi ji and Nitish Kumar ji have transferred over Rs 1 crore (Rs 10,000 each) into the bank accounts of Jeevika Didis. But what's shocking is that the RJD has written to the Election Commission to take back this amount from them."Amit Shah continued, "I want to tell Jeevika Didis that forget Lalu and Tejashwi, even if their past three generations come, they would not be able to take this Rs 10,000 from them.

"The NDA government (both central and state) initiated the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana (Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme), under which Rs 10,000 was transferred into the bank accounts of over one crore "Jeevika Didis" (women associated with Self-Help Groups under the Jeevika program) to help them start self-employment ventures.

Amit Shah's words were laced with conviction as he targeted the opposition. "Lalu and Rabri want to make their son the CM, and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the Prime Minister. I want to tell them that neither Lalu ji's son will become CM nor Sonia Gandhi's son will become the PM. There is no vacancy for these people."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)