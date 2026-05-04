TV Journalist Santu Pan, Arrested Amid Sandeshkhali Row, Leads In Hooghly's Tarakeswar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP's Santu Pan leads Tarakeswar polls; vote counting continues.

Journalist Pan has declared assets, liabilities, and income.

Pan faces pending criminal cases; arrested during Sandeshkhali.

Tarakeswar seat voting was April 29; trends are evolving.

TV journalist Santu Pan, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, has taken an early lead in West Bengal’s Tarakeswar constituency in Hooghly district, according to the latest Election Commission counting trends.





Pan is currently ahead of his nearest rivals, including candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties, as vote counting progresses. His lead comes in a closely watched contest in the constituency, which has seen intense political competition.

Who Is Santu Pan?

The 27-year-old candidate, who holds a postgraduate degree, has declared journalism as his profession in his election affidavit. He reported total assets worth approximately Rs 50.5 lakh and liabilities of around Rs 3.1 lakh, with an annual income of Rs 4 lakh.

Pan’s candidacy has drawn attention due to his controversial past. He was arrested during the Sandeshkhali violence while reporting for a Bengali television news channel. Police had acted on a complaint by a local woman, who alleged that he entered her home without consent and recorded video footage. Authorities charged him with outraging modesty and trespassing, among other offences. Pan, however, had claimed that the arrest was linked to his reporting work.

According to his affidavit, Pan has declared four pending criminal cases, all of which are categorised as serious.

Voting in the Tarakeswar seat was held on April 29, and counting is underway today. As trends continue to evolve, it remains to be seen whether Pan can maintain his lead and convert it into a victory in this high-profile contest.