Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTV Journalist Santu Pan, Arrested Amid Sandeshkhali Row, Leads In Hooghly's Tarakeswar

TV Journalist Santu Pan, Arrested Amid Sandeshkhali Row, Leads In Hooghly's Tarakeswar

The 27-year-old candidate, who holds a postgraduate degree, has declared journalism as his profession in his election affidavit.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP's Santu Pan leads Tarakeswar polls; vote counting continues.
  • Journalist Pan has declared assets, liabilities, and income.
  • Pan faces pending criminal cases; arrested during Sandeshkhali.
  • Tarakeswar seat voting was April 29; trends are evolving.

TV journalist Santu Pan, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, has taken an early lead in West Bengal’s Tarakeswar constituency in Hooghly district, according to the latest Election Commission counting trends.


TV Journalist Santu Pan, Arrested Amid Sandeshkhali Row, Leads In Hooghly's Tarakeswar

Pan is currently ahead of his nearest rivals, including candidates from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties, as vote counting progresses. His lead comes in a closely watched contest in the constituency, which has seen intense political competition.

Who Is Santu Pan?

The 27-year-old candidate, who holds a postgraduate degree, has declared journalism as his profession in his election affidavit. He reported total assets worth approximately Rs 50.5 lakh and liabilities of around Rs 3.1 lakh, with an annual income of Rs 4 lakh.

Pan’s candidacy has drawn attention due to his controversial past. He was arrested during the Sandeshkhali violence while reporting for a Bengali television news channel. Police had acted on a complaint by a local woman, who alleged that he entered her home without consent and recorded video footage. Authorities charged him with outraging modesty and trespassing, among other offences. Pan, however, had claimed that the arrest was linked to his reporting work.

According to his affidavit, Pan has declared four pending criminal cases, all of which are categorised as serious.

Voting in the Tarakeswar seat was held on April 29, and counting is underway today. As trends continue to evolve, it remains to be seen whether Pan can maintain his lead and convert it into a victory in this high-profile contest.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Santu Pan?

Santu Pan is a 27-year-old journalist contesting on a BJP ticket in West Bengal's Tarakeswar constituency. He has a postgraduate degree and declared journalism as his profession.

What is Santu Pan's professional background?

Santu Pan is a TV journalist who has declared journalism as his profession in his election affidavit. He reported total assets worth approximately Rs 50.5 lakh.

Why has Santu Pan's candidacy drawn attention?

His candidacy is notable due to his arrest during the Sandeshkhali violence while reporting. He was charged with outraging modesty and trespassing, which he claimed was related to his reporting.

How is Santu Pan performing in the Tarakeswar constituency?

Santu Pan has taken an early lead in the Tarakeswar constituency according to the latest Election Commission counting trends. He is ahead of his nearest rivals.

What criminal cases are pending against Santu Pan?

According to his affidavit, Santu Pan has declared four pending criminal cases, all of which are categorized as serious.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Results Tarakeswar Elections 2026 Election Corner Shantu Pan Shantu Pan BJP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Celebrations Begin At Congress HQ In Keralam After UDF Crosses Majority; Will Shashi Tharoor Become CM?
Congress Celebrates At Keralam HQ After UDF Crosses Majority; Will Shashi Tharoor Become CM?
Election
TV Journalist Santu Pan, Arrested Amid Sandeshkhali Row, Leads In Hooghly's Tarakeswar
TV Journalist Santu Pan, Arrested Amid Sandeshkhali Row, Leads In Hooghly's Tarakeswar
Election
Is Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics
Is Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics
Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: TVK Set To Form Government; ‘Vijay Effect’ Drives Early Trends
TVK Set To Form Government In Tamil Nadu; ‘Vijay Effect’ Drives Early Trends: Live
Advertisement

Videos

Election Update: BJP Nears 150 in Bengal as Voting Trends Show Major Political Realignment
Election Update: BJP Nears Majority in Bengal as TMC Strongholds Face Pressure in Early Trends
Election Update: BJP Poised for Bengal Win as Cultural Campaigning and Trends Signal Big Shift
Election Update: BJP Surges in Bengal After 2 Hours Counting, LDF Trails in Kerala Trends
Election Update: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Bengal at 149 Seats, Historic Shift in Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget