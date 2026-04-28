West Bengal Polls: Calcutta HC Hears Plea Against 'Singham'; Here’s What Court Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Calcutta High Court refused to intervene in IPS officer's deployment.

Petitioner alleged officer Ajay Pal Sharma intimidated voters.

TMC questioned officer's conduct; BJP dismissed allegations.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday declined to intervene in the case concerning IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who has been deployed on election duty in West Bengal.

Justice Krishna Rao said, “I will not interfere in the case till April 29. I will not interfere in the work of anyone who is in charge of elections.”

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The hearing did not take place as the process of filing the case had not been completed.

Petitioner Alleges Voter Intimidation

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Ajay Pal Sharma was detaining individuals and threatening voters and candidates.

The plea sought judicial intervention over Sharma’s conduct during the ongoing election process.

TMC Questions Sharma’s Conduct

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee said, “How is he threatening people by going from area to area? He is an IPS. He is influencing voters. A case should be filed against him in the Supreme Court. They are creating a battlefield.”

BJP Rejects Allegations

The BJP dismissed the allegations and criticised Kalyan Banerjee’s legal record.

The party said, “Kalyan Banerjee has previously submitted documents to the court, filed cases on behalf of the state or Trinamool, but either he loses or the case is cancelled or dismissed. The same will happen this time too.”

Ajay Pal Sharma Returns To Field With Central Forces

Ajay Pal Sharma returned to the field on Tuesday amid continuing political controversy over his deployment.

He was seen in the area with central forces and at the camp office of the central forces.

According to reports, Sharma also moved through villages near the office of Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan, prompting protests from Trinamool workers.

Search Conducted At Falta TMC Candidate’s House

On the Election Commission’s orders, a search operation was conducted on Monday at the house of the Trinamool candidate from Falta.

The Commission reportedly acted after receiving allegations of voter intimidation against the candidate.

Ajay Pal Sharma, newly appointed as South 24 Parganas Police Observer, visited Jahangir Khan’s residence during the operation and issued a warning.

Sharma is an IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh and is known as a “Dabangg Police Officer” in the state.