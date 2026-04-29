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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Matrize | *Exit polls are projections; official results on May 4, 2026)
HomeElectionLotus To Bloom In West Bengal, Mamata Not Even Close To Victory: Poll Diary

Lotus To Bloom In West Bengal, Mamata Not Even Close To Victory: Poll Diary

Poll Diary has predicted that BJP will form the government in West Bengal.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)

Poll Diary has predicted that BJP will form the government in West Bengal. As per the survey, BJP is likely to get 142-171, TMC 99- 127, and Congress 3-5. 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner
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