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(Source: Matrize | *Exit polls are projections; official results on May 4, 2026)
Lotus To Bloom In West Bengal, Mamata Not Even Close To Victory: Poll Diary
Poll Diary has predicted that BJP will form the government in West Bengal.
Poll Diary has predicted that BJP will form the government in West Bengal. As per the survey, BJP is likely to get 142-171, TMC 99- 127, and Congress 3-5.
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