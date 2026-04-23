Central Forces Step In As TMC Workers 'Block' Road Near Polling Booths In Cooch Behar

Central security forces intervened on Thursday after alleged road blockades near polling booths disrupted voting in parts of Cooch Behar during the ongoing phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to initial reports, workers of the Trinamool Congress allegedly blocked access routes leading to polling stations, preventing voters from reaching booths. The situation prompted the deployment of central forces, who moved in to clear the obstructions and restore access.

VIDEO | West Bengal Polls: Central forces intervene as TMC workers allegedly blocked road near polling booths in Cooch Behar.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI #WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KkeuCb5mo7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident, while the Election Commission is monitoring the situation to ensure that voting proceeds in a free and fair manner.

Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad’s Naoda During Bengal Polls

Meanwhile, clashes erupted in Naoda in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, prompting police and central forces to step in and restore order.

The violence was reported from Shibnagar village, where supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress allegedly clashed, leading to a tense law and order situation. Officials said several incidents of vehicle vandalism were reported during the unrest. While some accused supporters of AJUP leader Humayun Kabir of being involved in the disturbances, he denied the allegations.

Tension had reportedly been building since morning when Kabir visited a polling booth after casting his vote. He was met with protests from TMC supporters, who raised slogans and surrounded his vehicle, accusing him of acting as a BJP agent. Heated exchanges soon followed near the polling station. Kabir later staged a sit-in protest, alleging that the ruling party was intimidating voters and engaging in electoral malpractices. He also claimed that TMC had attempted to bribe some of his party candidates to stay out of the contest, an allegation that did not receive an immediate response.

The situation escalated later, with both sides reportedly hurling stones and bricks at each other. Police and central forces intervened and carried out a baton charge to disperse the crowds and bring the situation under control. Security has since been tightened in the area, and the Election Commission has sought a report on the incident.