West Bengal Elections: ECI Suspends 5 BLOs Over TMC Campaigning Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five West Bengal officers suspended for political campaigning activities.

Accused BLOs allegedly involved in wall writing and party promotion.

ECI orders departmental inquiries and FIRs against the suspended officials.

Bidhannagar Police Commissioner also removed ahead of state polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended five booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal over allegations of engaging in political campaigning, a direct violation of poll conduct rules.

The poll body ordered the suspension of multiple BLOs involved in election duties for the upcoming Assembly polls. Among those named are Tapan Kumar Saha, Avijit Dey, and Kumarjit Dutta from North 24 Parganas district.

They have been accused of participating in campaign activities for the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), including wall writings and political प्रचार.

The ECI has also directed the state administration to initiate departmental inquiries and register FIRs against the accused officials.

Nature Of Allegations

Preliminary findings suggest that the BLOs were actively involved in partisan activities, including distributing voter slips from a party office and participating in campaigning. In one case, a BLO was allegedly seen distributing voter slips while riding a bicycle carrying a TMC flag.

Such actions violate strict ECI guidelines that prohibit election officials from associating with any political party or campaign activity.

Earlier, show-cause notices were issued to the accused. However, the Commission found the responses of some unsatisfactory, while one officer reportedly refused to accept the notice altogether.

Administrative Shake-Up

In a parallel development, the ECI ordered the removal of Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Murli Dhar Sharma and appointed Tripurari Atharva as his replacement. The newly appointed officer has been directed to assume charge promptly.

West Bengal is set to go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The Commission’s latest कार्रवाई underscores its attempt to ensure free and fair elections amid heightened political activity.

The suspension of BLOs and administrative reshuffle signal a firm stance by the Election Commission against any breach of neutrality. With elections approaching, the focus remains on maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in the state.