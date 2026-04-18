TMC’s Derek O’Brien Flags CRPF ‘Bias’ In West Bengal Election, Seeks FIR Over Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC leader Derek O'Brien flagged central forces' alleged poll duty violations.

Video showed CRPF personnel allegedly aiding BJP candidates' campaign.

TMC cited laws, demanding FIR against involved security personnel.

Party urged EC to ensure neutrality and fair election conduct.

Amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, Derek O'Brien has written to the Chief Electoral Officer, raising serious concerns over the conduct of central forces on poll duty. The Trinamool Congress leader alleged violations of multiple legal and procedural provisions, calling for immediate corrective action.

In his letter, O’Brien claimed that the actions of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) breached the “Force Deployment in Elections Manual, 2023” issued by the Election Commission of India, along with provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

Allegations Based On Viral Video

The complaint hinges on a video circulating on Facebook, which, according to the letter, shows individuals alleging that CRPF personnel were seen accompanying candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The video also purportedly shows pamphlets being distributed and voters being encouraged to support the party.

The letter states that such conduct may amount to an offence under Section 174 of the Criminal Intimidation and Undue Influence on Electoral Process (CIP), adding that it could create an atmosphere of fear and compromise voters’ ability to exercise their franchise freely.

TMC Cites Legal Provisions, Demands Neutrality

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) stressed that central forces deployed during elections are required to maintain strict neutrality. It argued that any deviation from this principle would violate guidelines laid down by the Election Commission.

Referring to Sections 123 and 129 of the Representation of the People Act, the party noted that members of police or security forces are prohibited from influencing voters or inducing them to support any political party.

Call For FIR and Immediate Action

In its communication, the TMC urged the Chief Electoral Officer to issue a show-cause notice to the personnel concerned and to initiate legal proceedings. The party has demanded the registration of an FIR against those allegedly involved.

It also called for clear instructions to be issued to all central forces deployed in West Bengal, emphasising the need to uphold fairness and strictly adhere to Election Commission norms.

The allegations have added a fresh layer of controversy to the high-stakes الانتخابات, with questions being raised over the conduct of security forces and the integrity of the electoral process. The Election Commission is yet to publicly respond to the claims.