TMC Rift Widens As Senior Leader Quits After Defeated Candidate Fielded Again From Purulia

Protests have erupted across Bengal since the announcement of candidates. Supporters of both BJP and Trinamool Congress have started expressing dissatisfaction with the candidates in various areas. Amidst this, a Trinamool leader from the Purulia Assembly constituency following the announcement of candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections. The leader's departure has caused a stir ahead of the West Bengal Election.

A senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, Divyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo, has resigned from the party after it named Sujoy Bandyopadhyay as its candidate for the Purulia Assembly seat. Singh Deo, son of former MLA K. P. Singh Deo, is considered an influential figure in the region with a significant support base.Local anger over candidate selection

Dissent Over Candidate Choice

Local party workers and supporters have expressed dissatisfaction over the selection of Sujoy Bandyopadhyay, who had lost from the same constituency in the previous Assembly election. There had been speculation that the party might opt for a new or local face this time, but the leadership ultimately retained him.

Supporters of Singh Deo and other local leaders have alleged that grassroots workers had pushed for a candidate with stronger local roots, but their concerns were overlooked.

The discontent is not limited to the Trinamool Congress. Reports indicate that similar dissatisfaction has emerged among sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well, with protests reported in multiple constituencies following ticket announcements.

Potential Boost For BJP?

Political observers suggest that the internal rift within the Trinamool Congress could benefit the BJP in Purulia.

The party has fielded Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the seat, and analysts believe that divisions within the ruling party may make the contest more favourable for the BJP candidate.

West Bengal assembly election for 294 constituencies will be held in two phases: April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.