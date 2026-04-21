Bengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution

West Bengal Elections 2026: Police have arrested a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal’s Nandigram over allegations of attempting to influence voters, triggering a fresh political flashpoint in the poll-bound region.

Sheikh Habibul Rahman, also known as Nantu, was taken into custody on Monday night. He is the pradhan of Mohammadpur panchayat in Nandigram and the son-in-law of senior TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan.

BJP Alleges Cash Distribution, Threats To Voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Rahman of distributing money to voters and issuing threats in a bid to sway the electoral outcome. The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in the area.

TMC Cries Foul, Alleges Political Vendetta

The TMC, however, dismissed the charges, calling them baseless and politically motivated. Party leaders alleged that the arrest was an act of political vendetta aimed at targeting its members during the election period.

According to police sources, the arrest was made following a specific complaint. Authorities have not disclosed further details, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

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