Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionBengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution

Bengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution

West Bengal Elections 2026: Sheikh Habibul Rahman, a panchayat pradhan and son-in-law of TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan, was taken into custody on Monday night following a complaint.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

West Bengal Elections 2026: Police have arrested a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal’s Nandigram over allegations of attempting to influence voters, triggering a fresh political flashpoint in the poll-bound region.

Sheikh Habibul Rahman, also known as Nantu, was taken into custody on Monday night. He is the pradhan of Mohammadpur panchayat in Nandigram and the son-in-law of senior TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan.

BJP Alleges Cash Distribution, Threats To Voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Rahman of distributing money to voters and issuing threats in a bid to sway the electoral outcome. The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in the area.

TMC Cries Foul, Alleges Political Vendetta

The TMC, however, dismissed the charges, calling them baseless and politically motivated. Party leaders alleged that the arrest was an act of political vendetta aimed at targeting its members during the election period.

According to police sources, the arrest was made following a specific complaint. Authorities have not disclosed further details, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Input By : Deep Majumdar

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Bengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution
Bengal Elections: TMC Leader Arrested For 'Influencing' Voters; BJP Alleges Cash Distribution
Election
Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC
Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC
Election
‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections
‘Will Ensure Free, Fair Polls’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Bengal Elections
Election
Palaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu
Palaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Videos

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship
Geopolitics: The
PROTEST: BJP Women’s Wing Chained in Patna to Denounce Opposition’s Stance on Women’s Bill
Middle East conflict: Uncertainty over US–Iran talks in Islamabad as Iran withholds confirmation
US–IRAN Tensions: US Navy seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget