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HomeElectionHM’s ‘Ei Didi’ Echoes PM’s ‘Didi O Didi’ Remark: TMC Accuses BJP Of Mocking Bengal CM

HM’s ‘Ei Didi’ Echoes PM’s ‘Didi O Didi’ Remark: TMC Accuses BJP Of Mocking Bengal CM

TMC attacks BJP over ‘Nari Shakti’ remarks, alleges disrespect towards women as Mamata Banerjee flags ‘occupation-like’ campaigning in West Bengal.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
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  • TMC alleges BJP's response to security incidents inadequate.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its attack on the BJP, accusing its leadership of hypocrisy on women’s empowerment and disrespect towards women leaders. The party alleged that while the Prime Minister and Home Minister frequently invoke “Nari Shakti”, their public remarks reflect a contradictory stance. The criticism comes amid heightened campaigning in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also accusing the BJP of deploying excessive resources and central forces, turning the electoral exercise into what she described as an “occupation-like” campaign.

Row Over ‘Nari Shakti’ Remarks

In a strongly worded statement, the TMC said the BJP’s messaging on women’s empowerment does not align with its political conduct. The party cited past remarks such as “Didi O Didi” and “Ei Didi”, alleging these were delivered in a condescending manner towards Mamata Banerjee.

According to the TMC, such rhetoric undermines the dignity of women in public life and reflects a broader disregard for gender sensitivity in political discourse. The party termed it an “insult” not only to Bengal but to women across the country, and framed the issue as part of a larger ideological contest ahead of the elections.

Mamata Alleges Heavy Deployment

Separately, Mamata Banerjee criticised the scale of the BJP’s campaign machinery in the state, claiming that senior leaders have been flown in with extensive logistical support. She pointed to the use of helicopters, large vehicle convoys and the deployment of central security forces, arguing that the scale was disproportionate for a democratic election.

Banerjee said such measures created an atmosphere akin to an “occupation”, raising concerns over the nature of the electoral process. She questioned the necessity of deploying such heavy resources in a state election.

Security Concerns Raised

The Chief Minister also took aim at the BJP over its response to recent security incidents. Referring to the Pahalgam attack and a blast in the national capital, she alleged that the party had failed to respond adequately or ensure accountability.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections Mamata Banerjee AMIT SHAH West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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