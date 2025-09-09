Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election

PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election

NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is up against the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote at the Parliament House for the high-stakes Vice Presidential election. He was the first one to cast vote as voting began at 10 AM. Polling will conclude at 5 PM, with counting slated to be held later in the day by 6 PM.

The National Democratic Alliance has nominated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is up against the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy. Both the candidates hail from southern India, with Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana.

Early voters included Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav were also among those who came to cast their vote.

The Vice Presidential election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the position on July 21, citing health reasons. 

Members of Parliament will cast their votes under a secret ballot system and are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election. 

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises a total of 788 members, which includes 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to votes.

 

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Vice President Polls Vice President Elections CP Radhakrishnan Vice President Election 2025 Sudershan Reddy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Casts His Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
PM Modi Casts His Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
World
Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates
Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
South Cinema
Ilaiyaraaja Wins Court Battle: ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Barred From Using His Music
Ilaiyaraaja Wins Court Battle: ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Barred From Using His Music
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget