PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote at the Parliament House for the high-stakes Vice Presidential election. He was the first one to cast vote as voting began at 10 AM. Polling will conclude at 5 PM, with counting slated to be held later in the day by 6 PM.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the Parliament House after casting his vote for the Vice Presidential election.



(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/Kic17Kdebj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

The National Democratic Alliance has nominated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is up against the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy. Both the candidates hail from southern India, with Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana.

Early voters included Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav were also among those who came to cast their vote.

The Vice Presidential election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the position on July 21, citing health reasons.

Members of Parliament will cast their votes under a secret ballot system and are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises a total of 788 members, which includes 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to votes.