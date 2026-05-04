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Uttarpara Election Result 2026 LIVE: Today’s upcoming election results of the Uttarpara Legislative Assembly seat
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Uttarpara Election Results 2026 LIVE: In today’s election results of the Uttarpara Assembly seat
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Uttarpara Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Uttarpara constituency number 185 of West Bengal, was won by Kanchan Mullick in 2021 from TMC who secured 93878 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Prabir Kumar Ghosal from BJP who secured 57889 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 35989 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Uttarpara Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:30 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Uttarpara West Bengal Election Results LIVE
Counting of votes for the Uttarpara West Bengal Assembly election results will begin shortly. Stay tuned with ABP Live for all updates related to vote counting in the Uttarpara Assembly constituency. Voting for 294 seats in West Bengal has taken place, and the counting of votes will be held today (May 4).
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