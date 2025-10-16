'New Mischief': Yogi Adityanath Slams RJD, Congress Over ‘Burqa Row’ In Bihar Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress alliance in Bihar, accusing them for opposing the Election Commission's directive to verify the identity of women voters wearing burqas, adding that the opposition was creating a controversy for political reasons.

‘Development Versus Burqa’

Addressing a public rally in Danapur, CM Adityanath alleged that the Opposition had deliberately shifted focus from governance and progress to religious symbolism.

“Now, to disrupt Bihar's race for development, the RJD, Congress, and the INDI alliance have once again started a new mischief: 'development versus burqa',” he said. “When Bihar is discussing development, the Congress and RJD have made a cunning attempt to escalate the debate by raising the issue of the burqa.”

Warning Against Infiltration

In his speech, Adityanath also raised concerns about what he described as a threat from “infiltrators” and “fraudulent polling”, urging voters to remain vigilant.

“Should they be allowed to engage in fraudulent polling? Should infiltrators be allowed to come here and rob the rights of Bihar's poor, Dalits, and its citizens?” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked the crowd.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Now, to disrupt Bihar's race for development, the RJD, Congress, and the INDI alliance have once again started a new mischief: 'development versus burqa'. When Bihar is discussing development, the Congress and RJD… pic.twitter.com/nWLnSiBxs3 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

Focus on Development Agenda

Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the ruling BJP-led NDA was focused on infrastructure, welfare, and law-and-order reforms, contrasting it with what he called the Opposition’s “divisive politics”.

The remarks come as the campaign in Bihar intensifies, with leaders from both the ruling and Opposition alliances sharpening their rhetoric on issues of governance, religion, and identity.