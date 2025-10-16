Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'He Loves Trump': Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump said PM Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil, calling it “a big step” in isolating Moscow, while praising Modi as a friend and “great man.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would halt its purchase of oil from Russia,  a move he described as “a big step” toward tightening global pressure on Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had raised concerns with Modi over India’s continued imports of Russian crude, which Washington believes help finance President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. “I was not happy that India was buying oil,” Trump said. “He (PM Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”

The US President made the remarks during a joint press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel, where he also discussed his administration’s efforts to curb violent crime across the country.

When asked whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump reaffirmed his personal rapport with the Indian leader. “Yeah, sure. He’s a friend of mine. We have a great relationship,” he said. “I was not happy that India was buying oil, but he assured me they will stop. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing.”

While Trump expressed confidence in Modi’s assurances, New Delhi has not confirmed any such commitment to stop importing Russian oil.

‘Modi Is a Great Man,’ Says Trump, Hailing Strength of India Ties

Trump also praised Modi as “a great man” while commenting on the growing warmth between Washington and New Delhi. His remarks came days after Sergio Gor, Trump’s new ambassador-designate to India, met with the Prime Minister.

Responding to a question about that meeting, Trump said, “I think they were great. Modi is a great man. He (Sergio Gor) told me that he (Modi) loves Trump.”

The President went on to commend India’s political stability under Modi’s leadership, recalling how the country once saw frequent changes at the top. “I have watched India for years. It’s an incredible country, and every single year you would have a new leader. Some would be there for just a few months, and this went on year after year. My friend has been there now for a long time,” Trump said.

According to Trump, Modi had assured him that India would soon stop importing Russian oil. “He’s not buying his oil from Russia. He can’t do it immediately, it’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon,” Trump said, adding that ending India’s oil trade with Moscow would strengthen global efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“All we want from President Putin is to stop this, stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he’s killing a lot of Russians,” Trump said, calling the conflict “a war that should have never started.”

Expressing optimism about diplomatic progress, Trump added, “If India doesn’t buy oil, it makes it much easier. They’ll go back to Russia after the war is over.”

New Delhi Defends Its Oil Imports Stance

India has long defended its Russian oil purchases, arguing they are vital for the country’s energy security and economic stability.

“We make decisions that are in national interest,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said earlier this year. Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar pushed back against criticism from Western capitals, saying, “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so if you don’t like it, don’t buy it.”

Since Western nations began phasing out Russian energy imports in 2022, India has emerged as one of Moscow’s largest buyers. Russian crude now accounts for roughly one-third of India’s total oil imports, according to trade data cited by Reuters.

New Delhi maintains that its imports comply with the G7-imposed price cap on Russian oil and that it follows all international regulations while safeguarding domestic energy needs.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:43 AM (IST)
Russia Narendra Modi Russian Oil US-India Relations INDIA 'Narendra Modi'
