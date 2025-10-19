Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Upset Over Not Getting RJD Ticket, Aspirant Breaks Down, Tears Off Clothes Outside Lalu Yadav's Residence

Upset Over Not Getting RJD Ticket, Aspirant Breaks Down, Tears Off Clothes Outside Lalu Yadav's Residence

Madan Sah, whose theatrics have gone viral on social media, claimed that he has been associated with the party for a long time and was hopeful of a ticket from Madhuban.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Oct 19 (PTI) High drama unfolded outside RJD president Lalu Prasad's residence on Sunday when an aspirant broke down, tore off his clothes and started rolling down the road after being denied a ticket by the party for the Bihar elections.

Madan Sah, whose theatrics have gone viral on social media, claimed that he has been associated with the party for a long time and was hopeful of a ticket from Madhuban, where he was the runner-up in 2020, losing to the BJP candidate by a small margin.

"I was asked to cough up Rs 2.70 crore. I managed by putting the weddings of my children on hold. Now I am finished. At least, they should return the money," said Sah.

Party leaders were tight-lipped on the allegation of money having been demanded from the aspirant.

Filing of nomination papers will come to a close on Monday, and it was not known whether the seat will again be fought by the RJD or one of its allies. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election BJP Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'Revoke Every Indian Visa Immediately': US Politician Chandler Langevin Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
'Revoke Every Indian Visa': US Politician Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget