Patna, Oct 19 (PTI) High drama unfolded outside RJD president Lalu Prasad's residence on Sunday when an aspirant broke down, tore off his clothes and started rolling down the road after being denied a ticket by the party for the Bihar elections.

Madan Sah, whose theatrics have gone viral on social media, claimed that he has been associated with the party for a long time and was hopeful of a ticket from Madhuban, where he was the runner-up in 2020, losing to the BJP candidate by a small margin.

"I was asked to cough up Rs 2.70 crore. I managed by putting the weddings of my children on hold. Now I am finished. At least, they should return the money," said Sah.

Party leaders were tight-lipped on the allegation of money having been demanded from the aspirant.

Filing of nomination papers will come to a close on Monday, and it was not known whether the seat will again be fought by the RJD or one of its allies.

