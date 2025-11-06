'Totally False, Confusing Propaganda': Mamata Banerjee Refutes Claims Of Accepting SIR Form

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dismissed any claims of her accepting the enumeration form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that until and unless every person in Bengal fills out the form, she would refrain from doing so.



Banerjee is opposed to the ongoing SIR in West Bengal and 11 other states, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the exercise to insert fake votes in the electoral roll.



"Until every person in Bengal is filling the form, I myself have not filled any form and will not. Various media and newspapers have published that 'I came out of the residence and received an enumeration form from BLO with my own hands! ' This news is totally false, confusing and purposeful propaganda," Banerjee said in a post on Facebook.



According to her, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) came to her Kalighat residence on Wednesday and gave the enumeration form to some of the residents in the area.



"BLO in charge came to our neighborhood yesterday to do their specific job. In the program, came to my Residence office - a few residence voters know and sent out the form," she said.



Earlier on November 4, multiple media outlets reported that the Bengal CM "accepted" the form for the SIR in the state.



Earlier on November 4, CM Banerjee lashed out at the Narendra Modi government after the commencement of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, asserting if the current electoral rolls were false, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre was also a "lie".



While addressing a protest rally, Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2016 decision to announce the demonetisation of currency notes, which she said had not brought back any black money to the country.



Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the poll body will conduct the second phase of the SIR in the following states: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.



According to ECI, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.



The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

