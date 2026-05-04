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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Results: Vijay's Fan Slits Throat Amid Rumours Of TVK Trailing

Tamil Nadu Results: Vijay's Fan Slits Throat Amid Rumours Of TVK Trailing

Contesting from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East in central Tamil Nadu, Vijay has positioned both constituencies as crucial battlegrounds for his party’s debut electoral outing.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:29 AM (IST)

A 28-year-old man from Krishnagiri allegedly attempted suicide after hearing rumours about actor-turned-politician Vijay’s prospects in the ongoing Assembly elections, police said.

The man, identified as K Mahendran, is believed to be a supporter of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The incident took place shortly before the counting of votes began, a TOI report stated.

According to police officials, Mahendran was reportedly under severe emotional distress and slit his throat near his residence. Local residents who noticed the incident rushed to his aid and immediately took him to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital.

He is currently undergoing intensive treatment, officials confirmed. Police said further details are being looked into.

Check Latest Live Results: Bengal Assembly Election Result 2026

Vijay In Tamil Nadu Result

Early trends in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election suggest a strong debut for actor-turned-politician Vijay, with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) crossing the 100-seat mark. The AIADMK is currently in second place with around 72 seats, while the ruling DMK, led by M.K. Stalin, is trailing in third position.

Vijay himself has made an impressive start on counting day, taking early leads in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East—two constituencies that were previously held by the DMK. His performance in these key seats is being seen as a significant boost for TVK’s statewide prospects.

Contesting from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East in central Tamil Nadu, Vijay has positioned both constituencies as crucial battlegrounds for his party’s debut electoral outing.

Perambur, a prominent urban seat in North Chennai under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, has a voter base of over 2.2 lakh and has long been a stronghold of Dravidian politics. In the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK secured the seat with R.D. Sekar winning over 52% of the vote, comfortably defeating his nearest rival from the PTMK. However, the constituency has witnessed shifts in political preference over the years, including a victory for the AIADMK in 1991.

As counting continues, all eyes remain on whether TVK can sustain its early momentum and translate it into a historic electoral breakthrough.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Results TVK Vijay Elections 2026 Election Corner Vijay Fan Suicide
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