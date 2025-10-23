Only Tejashwi Yadav's Pic On ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Poster Ahead Of Presser Stirs Row, BJP Takes Dig

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday mocked the Mahagathbandhan after a press conference poster displayed only Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that Congress and Rahul Gandhi were sidelined.

BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala took to X and wrote, “Joint PC? But only one picture.... Rahul Gandhi & Congress ka 'samman chori' ..... Showed Congress & Rahul his place?”

Tejashwi Attacks Double-Engine Govt

The INDIA bloc appeared set to formally announce Tejashwi as its chief ministerial candidate after key discussions in Patna on Wednesday. Congress leaders, including senior election observer Ashok Gehlot and Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, met Tejashwi and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to iron out alliance differences ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya expressed impatience over delays in the formal announcement. “Tejashwi’s name as the opposition’s CM candidate could be officially announced at INDIA bloc’s joint press conference on Thursday. Entire Bihar knows Tejashwi will be the CM if INDIA bloc gets majority,” he said.

‘Friendly Fights Normal,’ Says Gehlot

Bihar Congress observer Ashok Gehlot described Wednesday’s meeting as “highly positive,” adding that the bloc was “united and contesting the elections as a strong force.” He said that “all confusion” would be cleared during the press conference and dismissed concerns about seat-sharing, calling “friendly fights” within the alliance normal.

Tejashwi Dismisses Rift Claims

Tejashwi Yadav downplayed speculation about tensions within the alliance, stating, “There is no controversy or confusion in INDIA bloc... Will talk tomorrow. You will get an answer to every question.”

The RJD has already announced 143 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, including 24 women. Some constituencies currently feature both RJD and Congress nominees, with adjustments expected ahead of the polls. The elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be declared on November 14.