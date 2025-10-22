Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election: Women At Centre Of Poll Promises, But What About Candidate Lists? Check NDA, INDIA Numbers

Bihar Election 2025: Despite targeting women voters with welfare schemes, both NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances show limited female representation in ticket distribution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:52 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bihar Election 2025: As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, aka the INDIA bloc, are in a race to attract women voters — a crucial demographic that could significantly influence the poll outcome. While both alliances have announced schemes and promises targeting women’s welfare, their ticket distribution tells a different story.

Bihar Election 2025: Limited Representation in Ticket Distribution

Despite their emphasis on women-centric policies, neither the NDA nor the Mahagathbandhan has given substantial representation to women candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), contesting 143 seats, has fielded 24 women — a little over 16 per cent of its total candidates. However, the nomination of one female candidate from Mohania was cancelled, reducing the number further.

In the opposition bloc, the Congress is contesting 61 seats and has allotted tickets to only 5 women, accounting for just over 8 per cent of its list.

On the NDA’s side, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] are contesting 101 seats each, fielding 13 women candidates apiece.

Smaller allies such as Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have each nominated six women. Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has given tickets to two women out of six, both reportedly his family members or relatives.

In total, the NDA has fielded 35 women across Bihar’s 243 constituencies, while the RJD and Congress together have given tickets to 29 women from 204 seats. None of the major political formations has managed to meet the 33 per cent women’s reservation benchmark.

Bihar Election 2025: Schemes To Woo Voters

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government has launched several schemes for women’s welfare over the years. Ahead of the elections, the NDA government introduced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, under which ₹10,000 each was transferred to the bank accounts of 1.21 crore women.

Earlier, the state government had also increased the honorarium for Anganwadi workers and mid-day meal cooks — a move aimed at boosting income for women working at the grassroots level.

On the campaign front, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised permanent employment to Jeevika Didis — women associated with Bihar’s self-help groups — along with a monthly salary of ₹30,000. He has also pledged that every family in Bihar will have at least one government job if his alliance comes to power.

As both sides attempt to appeal to women voters through welfare measures and employment promises, the lack of female representation in candidate lists remains a glaring gap in Bihar’s political narrative.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election NDA JD (U) BJP RJD INDIA CONGRESS Bihar Election 2025
