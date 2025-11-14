Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Tarn Taran Bypoll: SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Takes Early Lead Ahead Of AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu

Tarn Taran Bypoll: SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Takes Early Lead Ahead Of AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu

Early trends from the Tarn Taran bypoll show SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa leading as counting progresses, with AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu trailing. Tight security in place at the counting centre.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tarn Taran (PB), Nov 14: Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa was leading from the Tarn Taran assembly segment in Punjab, with Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu as her nearest rival, according to the initial trends.

Randhawa was leading with 2,910 votes as against the AAP nominee's 2,285 votes.

Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj was at the third spot with 1,379 votes, and Independent candidate Mandeep Singh was at the fourth position with 1,005 votes.

The counting of votes for the Tarn Taran bypoll began at 8 am here on Friday.

The polling was held on Tuesday, which saw a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centre set up at the International College of Nursing, Piddi.

The counting will be completed in 16 rounds, officials said.

There were 15 candidates in the fray. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Embed widget