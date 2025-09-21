Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025TN BJP Chief Meets Palaniswami; On OPS & AMMK, Says ‘BJP Will Not Interfere In AIADMK’s Internal Matters’

TN BJP Chief Meets Palaniswami; On OPS & AMMK, Says ‘BJP Will Not Interfere In AIADMK’s Internal Matters’

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran met AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami, denying political discussions. He stated BJP wouldn't interfere in other parties' internal affairs

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 11:48 PM (IST)

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Sep 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Sunday and declined to commit on the scope for bringing back former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the AMMK into the NDA fold.

The TN BJP president described the meeting with the AIADMK chief as a "courtesy visit," and ruled out discussing politics with him.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran, asked about PMK's founder leader S Ramadoss's camp reportedly seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid allegations of BJP interfering in the intra-party issues of political parties, he said: "The BJP will not interfere in the internal matters of any political party." When asked about the scope for taking inside the NDA fold former chief minister Panneerselvam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dhinakaran, the BJP leader said, "you should only ask them as it was them who have quit the alliance." Recently, Panneerselvam and AMMK have snapped ties with the NDA.

On Palaniswami's recent meeting with Amit Shah and related matters, he said political matters were not discussed and reiterated that it was a "courtesy visit." Earlier, Nagenthran took part in a marathon event at Omalur here to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

To a question on TVK chief Vijay's repeated claims that the fight in the next year's Assembly election would be only between the TVK and the ruling DMK, Nagenthran said Vijay has floated a party "only now." Based on the turnout witnessed in rallies addressed by him, Vijay should not conclude that the contest will be between the TVK and the DMK. Outlining the electoral process, including fielding candidates, Nagenthran said that only following the conclusion of polls, a comment could be made on the nature of contest. "Astrological predictions should not be made," he said.

Meanwhile, an official AIADMK statement said the BJP delegation led by Nagenthran made a courtesy visit. Besides Nagenthran, national secretary and BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge, Arvind Menon, TN BJP vice-president KP Ramalingam, TN BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam and BJP national council member Challenger Durai called on Palaniswami at his Nedunchalai Nagar residence here. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
O Panneerselvam Edappadi Palaniswami Vijay BJP Tamil Nadu BJP EPS OPS AMMK Nainar Nagenthran Tamil Nadu DMK Tamil Nadu Election TVK AMIT SHAH Tamil Nadu Election 2026 S Ramadoss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine; France May Follow
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
World
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Pak PM Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In Fool’s Paradise'
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In A Fool’s Paradise'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget