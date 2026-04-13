PM Modi Alleges ‘Systemic Corruption’ In DMK Govt, Says Tamil Nadu Seeks Change

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi accused DMK government of systemic corruption and misgovernance.

He highlighted NDA's development projects contrasting past inaction.

Modi noted welfare progress in healthcare, farmers, and housing.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of making "corruption a part of the system" and said the people of the southern state are looking at the BJP-NDA with hopes for a change.

Interacting with the booth-level workers of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit under the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" programme, Modi also said he is aware that the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to punish the ruling DMK for its alleged misgovernance.

"In Tamil Nadu, the DMK government has made corruption a part of the system. Every department is involved in irregularities. Several ministers are facing cases. Corruption, commission and collection are becoming the identity of the DMK government," he said.

The prime minister said there was a time when, even after the DMK was in the central government, no new projects would come to Tamil Nadu and no matter how many problems there were, no solutions would be found.

"And then there is today's time, when the NDA government is bringing major projects for railways, highways and airports. It is working at a fast pace," he said.

Modi said it is due to the hard work of the BJP workers that a new atmosphere has been created among the people of Tamil Nadu now.

"People are looking at the BJP-NDA with hopes for a change," he said.

The prime minister said the welfare of farmers is the NDA government's priority and a major step has been taken towards fulfilling the dreams of the middle class.

"Significant transformation has come in the healthcare sector. In Tamil Nadu, 11 new medical colleges have been built and in a decade, the number of medical seats has doubled," he said.

Modi said between 2004 and 2014, when the DMK was in the central government, its approach did not bring new development to Tamil Nadu.

"No matter how many problems were there, they were not resolved. After our government came to power, Tamil Nadu has seen changes. For example, the construction of the Pamban Bridge reflects this positive work," he said.

The prime minister said his government's approach has been to ensure that the benefits of schemes reach farmers directly, without any middlemen.

In Tamil Nadu, he said, thousands of crores of rupees have been transferred directly to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "Under the Fasal Beema Yojana as well, claims worth thousands of crores have been settled, and that money has gone directly into farmers' accounts," he said.

Modi said it is unfortunate that due to the approach of the DMK government, many poor families could not get benefits from the PM Awas Yojana.

"Proper surveys were not conducted and eligible people were not included. If this had been done, lakhs of families in Tamil Nadu would have received permanent houses," he said.

The PM asked the BJP workers to expose the alleged misgovernance of the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

"Find those who have not received the benefits of the schemes and who are still eligible. Once an NDA government is formed, we will ensure that every eligible family gets a pucca house, this is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Modi also raised the issue of women's safety in Tamil Nadu.

"Today, serious questions are being raised about the safety of women in Tamil Nadu. The network of drugs and illegal liquor is strengthening. It is unfortunate that such activities are being protected by the DMK government," he said.

The prime minister asked the BJP workers to tell young voters that even without being in power in Tamil Nadu, "we have done so much work".

"If a double-engine government is formed, the pace of development will be much faster," he said.

The prime minister advised the karyakartas to focus on small and targeted group interactions engaging the first-time voters, women, farmers, fishermen and senior citizens through booth-level meetings.

He called upon the party members to expose corruption and governance failures of the DMK by preparing detailed, fact-based documentation of scams and unfulfilled promises, and presenting them effectively to the public.

Addressing the concerns of some karyakartas over the obstruction of central schemes at the state level, he told them to actively connect with beneficiaries, identify those deprived of the rightful benefits and assure them that “Modi ki Guarantee” ensured delivery of every eligible scheme once a double-engine government was in place.

Modi called for deeper outreach among women voters, encouraging karyakartas to organise dedicated meetings and amplify real-life success stories of beneficiaries through simple yet impactful videos.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)