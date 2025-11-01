Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Anti-Sanatan Forces': Ravi Kishan Slams Oppn For Death Threat Calls, Links It To Bihar Polls

'Anti-Sanatan Forces': Ravi Kishan Slams Oppn For Death Threat Calls, Links It To Bihar Polls

He filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur after receiving abusive calls and threats, leading to an FIR and police investigation. Kishan vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Saturday claimed that “anti-Sanatan forces” were behind the death threats he received, alleging a political conspiracy linked to the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, the Gorakhpur MP described the incident as a “serious matter” and said police had launched an investigation. “This threat clearly shows how strongly the anti-Sanatan forces have become active. There must be someone very powerful behind this. No one would threaten a Member of Parliament, a superstar like this,” Kishan said.

He added that an FIR had been lodged and vowed that those responsible would face the “harshest punishment.” “They will definitely be caught. They will not escape the law,” he asserted.

Kishan also alleged that the threats were politically motivated, claiming the Opposition was resorting to such tactics out of frustration. “After the Bihar election campaign, it’s clear that the Opposition has realised it is staring at a crushing defeat. Frustrated and distressed, they are making these phone calls, issuing death threats, and saying I’ll be killed if I come to Bihar. I am not so weak that I’ll be afraid of these threats. We are PM Modi’s army,” he said.

According to officials, Ravi Kishan filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur on Friday after receiving death threats and abusive phone calls containing derogatory remarks about his family and faith. An FIR has been registered at the Ramgarh Taal police station.

Gorakhpur City SP Abhinav Tyagi confirmed the development, saying, “An incident has come to light where an unknown individual threatened MP Ravi Kishan over the phone regarding his speeches during the Bihar election campaign. A case has been registered at the Ramgarh Taal police station under relevant sections, and investigation is underway.”

The FIR, filed by Shivam Dwivedi, Kishan’s private secretary, cites Sections 302, 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police said further investigation is in progress.

 

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravi Kishan Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget