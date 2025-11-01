'Anti-Sanatan Forces': Ravi Kishan Slams Oppn For Death Threat Calls, Links It To Bihar Polls

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Saturday claimed that “anti-Sanatan forces” were behind the death threats he received, alleging a political conspiracy linked to the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, the Gorakhpur MP described the incident as a “serious matter” and said police had launched an investigation. “This threat clearly shows how strongly the anti-Sanatan forces have become active. There must be someone very powerful behind this. No one would threaten a Member of Parliament, a superstar like this,” Kishan said.

He added that an FIR had been lodged and vowed that those responsible would face the “harshest punishment.” “They will definitely be caught. They will not escape the law,” he asserted.

Kishan also alleged that the threats were politically motivated, claiming the Opposition was resorting to such tactics out of frustration. “After the Bihar election campaign, it’s clear that the Opposition has realised it is staring at a crushing defeat. Frustrated and distressed, they are making these phone calls, issuing death threats, and saying I’ll be killed if I come to Bihar. I am not so weak that I’ll be afraid of these threats. We are PM Modi’s army,” he said.

According to officials, Ravi Kishan filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur on Friday after receiving death threats and abusive phone calls containing derogatory remarks about his family and faith. An FIR has been registered at the Ramgarh Taal police station.

Gorakhpur City SP Abhinav Tyagi confirmed the development, saying, “An incident has come to light where an unknown individual threatened MP Ravi Kishan over the phone regarding his speeches during the Bihar election campaign. A case has been registered at the Ramgarh Taal police station under relevant sections, and investigation is underway.”

The FIR, filed by Shivam Dwivedi, Kishan’s private secretary, cites Sections 302, 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police said further investigation is in progress.